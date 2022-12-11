Starc and Smith full of praise for Boland after Australia rout West Indies

Adelaide, December 11: Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith both paid tribute to Scott Boland after the right-armer took 3-16 to help seal a ruthless 419-run win over the West Indies.

The Victoria quick was only drafted into the hosts' XI for the second Test in Adelaide following an injury to captain Pat Cummins sustained in their opening match.

Though only playing in his fourth red-ball match for his country, Boland repaid the faith with a terrific second innings performance, as the tourists were skittled for 77.

Both Michael Neser and Starc also produced three-wicket hauls, and it was the latter who got the plaudits for his turn with the ball at Adelaide Oval.

"It was the MCG all over again," he said, in reference to Boland's ruthless 6-7 against England in Melbourne last year. "The batters were giving him a hard time, as he did not get the wickets, but he was at his consistent best.

"Neser, Boland, Morris, [they] have all been brilliant and shown off the depth in our bowling. [It has been] great individual and team performances."

Smith, who returned to the captaincy he was previously banned from in Cummins' absence, was also full of praise for Boland.

"He is a second innings specialist," he added. "He was spectacular yesterday evening, and he bowled well in the first innings too.

"That's what you want, to keep challenging and get better. It gets exciting."

Australia will next kick off a three-Test series with South Africa at the Gabba on Saturday, before further games in Melbourne and Sydney.

They look likely to be without Josh Hazlewood however, in another blow to their bowling attack, after he picked up a strain.