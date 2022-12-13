Mohammad Kaif Interview: Will be tough for India to take all 20 wickets in Bangladesh Tests

New Delhi, Dec 13: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckons India's pace unit for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh might find it hard in picking up all twenty wickets.

Kaif - who has played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India - believes the absence of premier pacers like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah could pose a big challenge to the visitors.

The 42-year-old - who will be part of the Sony Sports Network's commentary panel during the Test series - interacted with a select media group on Tuesday (December 13).

While answering questions asked by MyKhel, Kaif spoke at length about the injury issues that are consistently hurting the team, and the overall strength of the Indian pace battery in Bangladesh.

Kaif also highlighted why regular captain Rohit Sharma - who is missing the first Test due to injury - will offer some respite to the captain, as well as the coach, in terms of the opening slot. The former India batter reckons with Rohit missing the game, stand-in captain KL Rahul and Shubman Gill emerge as the obvious choice as the openers.

Shami-Bumrah Injury Big Blow to India

Question: What is your assessment of the Indian fast-bowling attack in Bangladesh? Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are injured. Do you think Md. Siraj and Umesh Yadav will be able to lead the pace battery as we are stuck midway in the WTC points table?

Answer: Winning not just this series in fact the home series against Australia is equally important. They'll have to win both the series as their fate (for WTC Final) hangs in the balance. Team India will be playing a red-ball game after a gap of five-six months (so it will be a challenge).

Unfortunately, we are unable to play with our main players due to injury concerns. If you look at the recent series or tournaments, we are unable to field a full-strength squad either due to injury to the players or they are on a break. The team is desperately feeling the absence of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. We have lost several big games and tournaments due to the absence of impact players.

So, the physios and trainers should be asked as to why so many players are getting injured frequently. The players are again getting injured soon after clearing the fitness test. Tough questions definitely need to be put up.

Coming to your question. Yes, this current Indian bowling line-up isn't looking as lethal as it should have been, courtesy of a series of injuries to the key players. The pace department against Bangladesh looks pretty inexperienced. We are not going to get rank turners in Bangladesh, the pitch will have a lot on offer in the first couple of days.

Pacers' role important in Bangladesh

Question: What will be the role of bowlers in Bangladesh?

Answer: (R) Ashwin and Axar (Patel) will come into play only from the third or fourth day in Bangladesh, so the role of fast bowlers will be crucial for the teams in this series. Shami and Bumrah are our premier pacers and both are injured. They've played crucial roles in India's Test wins more often than not. Even Ishant Sharma hasn't been picked up by the selectors. So, India's pace bowling looks inexperienced.

Siraj and Umesh are not our strike bowlers. They are our first change bowlers. So, it will be interesting to see how those two will perform the role of strike pacers while the rest of the pacers in the team don't have much experience. I feel Team India might face some problems when it comes to picking up all 20 wickets to win a Test match.

Unadkat rewarded for consistent performance in Ranji Trophy

Question: What are your thoughts on the inclusion of Jaydev Unadkat in the Test squad? Will he be able to get a place in the playing eleven as he's a left-arm pacer?

Answer: I don't think so Unadkat will get a chance in playing eleven because you have Shardul Thakur. He will bat at number 7 or 8. The way I see it, India will go with three pacers in Siraj, Umesh and Shardul. So Unadkat might not get a place in the playing eleven unless there is an injury. But it is good to see that the selectors have recognised his performances in the domestic circuit and rewarded him with an India recall.

A player should get a chance in the squad based on his performance in the domestic circuit. A good IPL season shouldn't get a player a place in the Test side, you'll be setting up a wrong precedent if you do it for that would dilute your domestic structure. Players grind themselves hard in the Ranji Trophy, India A tours, and First Class matches to secure a spot in the Test side and you've got to acknowledge them.

Will India miss Rohit Sharma in 1st Test?

Question: Is Rohit Sharma's absence from the first Test going to be a problem for Team India?

Answer: Rohit's injury sorts out the opening conundrum for India because now they have just two options in KL Rahul and Shubman Gill available. So, in a way, it is a blessing in disguise because your batting lineup is more or less sorted. Gill, Rahul will open. Then Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are your number two, three, four, five and six respectively.

The two Tests will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and will be live streamed on SonyLiv.