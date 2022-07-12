Mohammed Shami becomes quickest India bowler, third overall to 150 wickets in ODIs

London, July 12: Mohammed Shami became the thrid fastest bowler and the quickest Indian to take 150 wickets in One Day Internationals during the first ODI against England at the Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

With a three-wicket haul that reduced hosts to a paltry score, Shami reached the milestone and did it in record time - 80 matches, bettering former pacer Ajit Agarkar's 97 matches for quickest Indian to 150 wickets in ODIs.

Shami got rid of Ben Stokes for a golden duck and claimed his 150th scalp with the dismissal of opposition skipper Jos Buttler. Later in the innings, Shami also removed Craig Overton as fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah did most of the damage with a six-wicket haul.

Apart from Shami reaching a milestone, England also created an unwanted record during the match where they were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs with Prasidh Krishna also claiming a wicket.

While Shami became the quickest Indian to 150 wickets in ODIs, the pacer also became the joint third overall player with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to reach the milestone in quick time.

Shami is only behind Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who leads the list followed by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who sits in the second position. Starc reached the landmark in 77 matches, while Saqlain achieved the feat in 78 matches.