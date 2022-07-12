Mohammed Shami becomes quickest India bowler, third overall to 150 wickets in ODIs


London, July 12: Mohammed Shami became the thrid fastest bowler and the quickest Indian to take 150 wickets in One Day Internationals during the first ODI against England at the Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

With a three-wicket haul that reduced hosts to a paltry score, Shami reached the milestone and did it in record time - 80 matches, bettering former pacer Ajit Agarkar's 97 matches for quickest Indian to 150 wickets in ODIs.

Shami got rid of Ben Stokes for a golden duck and claimed his 150th scalp with the dismissal of opposition skipper Jos Buttler. Later in the innings, Shami also removed Craig Overton as fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah did most of the damage with a six-wicket haul.

Apart from Shami reaching a milestone, England also created an unwanted record during the match where they were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs with Prasidh Krishna also claiming a wicket.

While Shami became the quickest Indian to 150 wickets in ODIs, the pacer also became the joint third overall player with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to reach the milestone in quick time.

Shami is only behind Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who leads the list followed by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who sits in the second position. Starc reached the landmark in 77 matches, while Saqlain achieved the feat in 78 matches.

Mitchell Starc is the quickest to 150 ODI wickets

Here is the top 15 quickest to 150 wickets in ODIs:

RankingPlayerTeamMatches
1Mitchell StarcAustralia77
2Saqlain MushtaqPakistan78
3Mohammed ShamiIndia80
Rashid KhanAfghanistan80
5Trent BoultNew Zealand81
6Brett LeeAustralia82
7Ajanta MendisSri Lanka84
8Allan DonaldSouth Africa89
Morne MorkelSouth Africa89
Imran TahirSouth Africa89
11Waqar YounisPakistan91
Shoaib AkhtarPakistan91
13Saeed AjmalPakistan93
14Shane WarneAustralia94
15Nathan BrackenAustralia95
Stuart BroadEngland95

Shami was also the seventh fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs when he achieved the feat in 56 matches, 1 match better than his pace partner Bumrah, who took 57 matches to 100 wickets and also two matches quicker than Kuldeep Yadav (58 matches).

Shami has claimed 151 wickets in 80 matches at the strike rate of 27.0. The 31-year-old has taken 9 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul so far in his ODI career with the best figures of 5 for 69. He has also claimed 216 wickets in 60 Tests and 18 wickets in 17 T20Is so far.

Published On July 12, 2022

