Mohammed Shami ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs, senior pacer remains doubtful for Test series

New Delhi, Dec 3: In what could be a blow for India ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series due to a hand injury and the right-arm seamer might also miss the Test series.

Shami suffers injury

The ODI series begins Sunday (December 4) as the selectors have picked up a full-strength India squad for the white-ball series. As per a PTI report, Shami suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where the Indian team made a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

Bengal pacer could miss Test Series

The right-arm quick Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chattogram on December 14.

"Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post-T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the extent of the senior pacer from Bengal's injury is not known yet. The 33-year-old speedster is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Advertisement