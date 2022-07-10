Most Dot Balls in T20 Internationals: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first to bowl 500 dot balls inside powerplay


Bengaluru, July 10: Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached a milestone during Team India's 49-run series clinching win over England on Saturday (July 9) as he went on to become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls inside the powerplay in Twenty20 Internationals.

With a stunning spell, Bhuvneshwar gave India a perfect start defending 171 as the 32-year-old senior pacer removed English opener Jason Roy for a golden duck of the first ball of the England innings during the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.

The match also saw Bhuvneshwar become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the history of T20Is ahead of West Indies's Samuel Badree who has bowled 383 dot balls followed by New Zealand's Tim Southee in the third spot with 368 dot balls.

Bhuvneshwar's compatriot and pace bowling partnter Jasprit Bumrah also is in the top 10 for most dot balls bowled in T20I powerplays. The usual suspects like Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult also feature in the list. Now, let's take a look at the top 15 bowlers with most dot balls inside powerplay in T20Is.

Here is the list for most dot balls in powerplays in T20Is:

PlayerTeamDot BallsInnings
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia50265
Samuel BadreeWest Indies38350
Tim SoutheeNew Zealand36868
Mitchell StarcAustralia35451
Nuwan KulasekaraSri Lanka32443
Jasprit BumrahIndia31253
Imad WasimPakistan28048
Sohail TanvirPakistan27240
Sheldon CottrellWest Indies26940
Lasith MalingaSri Lanka26550
Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh25457
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh25059
Chris JordanEngland25068
Trent BoultNew Zealand24838
Kagiso RabadaSouth Africa24244

Bhuvneshwar also leads the list for most wickets inside a powerplay in T20 Internationals with 37 wickets followed by Badree and Southee level in second with 33 scalps each. Bumrah along with Australian duo Mitchell Starc & Josh Hazlewood, and Bangaldesh duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan also feature in the top 15.

Here is the list for most wickets in powerplays in T20Is:

PlayerTeamWickets in Powerplay
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia37
Samuel BadreeWest Indies33
Tim SoutheeNew Zealand33
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh28
Josh HazlewoodAustralia26
Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh26
Mitchell StarcAustralia26
David WilleyEngland25
Nuwan KulasekaraSri Lanka24
Imad WasimPakistan23
Chris JordanEngland23
Trent BoultNew Zealand22
Jasprit BumrahIndia21
Lasith MalingaSri Lanka21
Kagiso RabadaSouth Africa21
Published On July 10, 2022

