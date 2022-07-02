Most Expensive Over in Cricket: Stuart Broad tops unwanted list in T20Is and Tests


Advertisement

Stuart Broad created an unwanted record during day 2 of the fifth Test against India when opposition skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who is known mainly for pace bowling, took the English pacer to the cleaners at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The 36-year-old conceded 35 runs in an over as Bumrah hit him for 4 fours, 2 sixes - one of a no ball, a wide four resulted in 5 runs plus a single. The previous record was 28 runs conceded by South African duo Robin Peterson and Keshav Maharaj along with Broad's compatriot James Anderson.

Broad now tops the unwanted list in two formats of the game. Broad already held the record for most expensive over in the shortest format in the international game and that also came against the same opposition when India batter Yuvraj Singh hit him for 6 sixes in the over in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Broad is not on the top on his own as Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya also joins him after West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit him for 6 sixes in an over.

In ODI cricket, Netherlands' Daan van Bunge occupies the top spot in the unwanted list after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs hit him for 6 sixes during the 2007 ODI World Cup. Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka was also hit for 6 sixes in an over by USA's Jaskaran Malhotra in 2021.

Here is the list for most expensive over in cricket:

5 Most Expensive Over in Test
Bowler (Team)Runs ConcededVersusBatter(s)Year
Stuart Broad (England)35IndiaJasprit Bumrah2022
Robin Peterson (South Africa)28West IndiesBrian Lara2003
James Anderson (England)28AustraliaGeorge Bailey2013
Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)28EnglandJoe Roor2020
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)27IndiaHarbhajan Singh2006
5 Most Expensive Over in T20Is
BowlerRuns ConcededVersusBatter(s)Year
Stuart Broad (England)36IndiaYuvraj Singh2007
Kieron Pollard (West Indies)36Sri LankaAkila Dananjaya2021
Shivam Dube (India)34New ZealandTim Seifert & Ross Taylor2020
Wayne Parnell (South Africa)32EnglandJos Buttler2012
Izatullah Dawlatzai (Afghanistan)32EnglandJos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow & Luke Wright2012
5 Most Expensive Overs in ODIs
BowlerRuns ConcededVersusBatter(s)Year
Daan van Bunge (Netherlands)36South AfricaHerschelle Gibbs2007
Gaudi Toka (Papua New Guinea)36USAJaskaran Malhotra2021
Robin Peterson (South Africa)35Sri LankaThisara Perera2013
Jason Holder (West Indies)34South AfricaAB de Villiers2015
Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)34New ZealandJimmy Neesham2019

Advertisement

More STUART BROAD News arrow_forward

Read More About: stuart broad keshav maharaj cricket test cricket
Published On July 2, 2022

Read more...