Most Expensive Over in Cricket: Stuart Broad tops unwanted list in T20Is and Tests

Stuart Broad created an unwanted record during day 2 of the fifth Test against India when opposition skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who is known mainly for pace bowling, took the English pacer to the cleaners at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The 36-year-old conceded 35 runs in an over as Bumrah hit him for 4 fours, 2 sixes - one of a no ball, a wide four resulted in 5 runs plus a single. The previous record was 28 runs conceded by South African duo Robin Peterson and Keshav Maharaj along with Broad's compatriot James Anderson.

Broad now tops the unwanted list in two formats of the game. Broad already held the record for most expensive over in the shortest format in the international game and that also came against the same opposition when India batter Yuvraj Singh hit him for 6 sixes in the over in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Broad is not on the top on his own as Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya also joins him after West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit him for 6 sixes in an over.

In ODI cricket, Netherlands' Daan van Bunge occupies the top spot in the unwanted list after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs hit him for 6 sixes during the 2007 ODI World Cup. Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka was also hit for 6 sixes in an over by USA's Jaskaran Malhotra in 2021.

Here is the list for most expensive over in cricket: