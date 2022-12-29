Most Runs and Wickets in 2022 ODIs: Shreyas Iyer, Adam Zampa in list dominated by associate nation players


India's Shreyas Iyer and Australia's Adam Zampa were among a few top team players that finished in the top 10 list for most runs and most wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODI) in 2022 with the list being dominated by Associate Nation players.

The year 2022 saw a total of 162 ODI matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, who competed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup hosts, India, who have already qualified for the show-piece tournament, played a total of 24 ODIs in 2022 - 18 away from home and 6 at home. The Indian team which saw a lot of shuffling and changing registered 16 wins and 8 defeats.

Apart from Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan is the other Indian to feature in the top 10 list for most runs, while none of the Indian bowlers make the list for most wickets. Australia's Zampa has only West Indies' Akeal Hosein for company as players from top teams.

As most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload management and injuries, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams ended the year on top of the charts in ODIs.

Here is a look at some of the stats from ODIs in 2022:

Top 10 Most Runs in ODIs in 2022
PlayerTeamMatchesInningsRuns
Marais ErasmusNamibia2120956
Vriitya AravindUAE2121781
Aaron JonesUSA1919770
Monank PatelUSA1919769
Calum MacLeodScotland1616736
Shreyas IyerIndia1715724
Shai HopeWest Indies2121709
Shamarh BrooksWest Indies2121694
Shikhar DhawanIndia2222688
Babar AzamPakistan99679
Top 5 Most ODI Hundreds in 2022
PlayerTeamMatchesInnings100s
Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistan773
Babar AzamPakistan993
Sikandar RazaZimbabwe15153
Shai HopeWest Indies21213
Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa992
Top 10 Most Wickets in ODIs in 2022
PlayerTeamMatchesWickets
Bilal KhanOman1643
Sompal KamiNepal2035
Saurabh NetravalkarUSA1932
Bernard ScholtzNamibia2032
Basil HameedUAE2132
Adam ZampaAustralia1230
Akeal HoseinWest Indies2030
Ruben TrumpelmannNamibia2129
Sandeep LamichhaneNepal1428
Mark WattScotland1728
Top 6 Five-wicket Hauls in 2022
PlayerTeam5WIBBI
Bilal KhanOman35/31
Karan KCNepal25/33
Naseem ShahPakistan15/33
Taijul IslamBangladesh15/28
Jasprit BumrahIndia16/19
Kagiso RabadaSouth Africa15/39

5WI - Five Wicket Innings; BBI - Best Bowling Innings (Best Figures)

Published On December 29, 2022

