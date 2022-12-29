Most Runs and Wickets in 2022 ODIs: Shreyas Iyer, Adam Zampa in list dominated by associate nation players

India's Shreyas Iyer and Australia's Adam Zampa were among a few top team players that finished in the top 10 list for most runs and most wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODI) in 2022 with the list being dominated by Associate Nation players.

The year 2022 saw a total of 162 ODI matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, who competed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup hosts, India, who have already qualified for the show-piece tournament, played a total of 24 ODIs in 2022 - 18 away from home and 6 at home. The Indian team which saw a lot of shuffling and changing registered 16 wins and 8 defeats.

Apart from Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan is the other Indian to feature in the top 10 list for most runs, while none of the Indian bowlers make the list for most wickets. Australia's Zampa has only West Indies' Akeal Hosein for company as players from top teams.

As most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload management and injuries, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams ended the year on top of the charts in ODIs.

Here is a look at some of the stats from ODIs in 2022: