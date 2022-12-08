Most Sixes in International Cricket: Rohit Sharma becomes second player after Gayle to hit 500 plus maximums

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday (December 7) crossed the milestone for 500 sixes in international cricket during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher E Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Rohit struck five maximums in his fighting knock of 51 off 28 balls, but India fell 6 runs short of Bangladesh's target of 272. The Indian skipper took his tally of sixes in international cricket to 502 and he is only behind legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who has struck 553 maximums.

Rohit has hit those 502 sixes in 428 matches (445 innings) across formats in ODI, T20I and Tests, while Gayle has struck those 553 maximums in 483 matches (551 innings).

The Indian skipper leads the list for active cricketers with New Zealand's Martin Guptill behind him by a fair margin with 383 sixes in 367 matches (402 innings). The top 15 list also features Rohit's compatriots Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Here is the list for players with most sixes in international cricket:

Player Team(s) Sixes Chris Gayle West Indies/ICC 553 Rohit Sharma India 502 Shahid Afridi Pakistan/ICC/Asia 476 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 398 Martin Guptill New Zealand 383 MS Dhoni India/Asia 359 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka/Asia 352 Eoin Morgan England/Ireland 346 AB de Vlliers South Africa/Africa 328 Jos Buttler England 287 Ross Taylor New Zealand 273 Virat Kohli India 266 Sachin Tendulkar India 264 Adam Gilchrist Australia/ICC 262 David Warner Australia 259

Rohit also takes the third spot for most sixes in IPL with 240 sixes, just eleven maximums away from surpassing second-placed AB de Villiers, who has struck 251 sixes in the IPL. The leader on the IPL sixes list is Gayle, who has 351 sixes to his name.

Gayle also is record holder for most sixes in T20 cricket overall with over 1000 sixes in his career in the shortest format. Rohit is sixth in this list with 462 sixes, behind Shane Watson, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard and Gayle.

