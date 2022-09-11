Most T20 Wins In A Calendar Year: India close to breaking record held by Pakistan
The Indian cricket team may have had a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup 2022, but the Men in Blue close in on breaking a record for most T20 wins in a calendar year held by Pakistan so far.
And the Indian team can surpass their arch-rivals within September when they host Australia and South Africa in two bilateral series. India first face Australia in 3 T20Is and then host South Africa for 3 T20Is.
India has so far won 19 of their 25 T20 matches in 2022 and are two wins away from overtaking Pakistan, who hold the record currently with 20 wins from 29 matches in 2021. In 2022, India lost two matches in the Asia Cup, 2 in home series vs SA, 1 each vs West Indies and England away.
Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma-led India had achieved another milestone, going level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20 wins with 12 wins on the trot. That run started in last year's T20 World Cup, but their run was ended by South Africa in June.
Here is a look at India's T20 wins in 2022, the teams with most T20 wins in a calendar year and Team India's T20 schedule for the rest of the year:
|Series/Tournament
|Result
|Venue
|Date
|West Indies in India
|Won by 6 wickets
|Kolkata
|February 16, 2022
|West Indies in India
|Won by 8 runs
|Kolkata
|February 18, 2022
|West Indies in India
|Won by 17 runs
|Kolkata
|February 20, 2022
|Sri Lanka in India
|Won by 62 runs
|Lucknow
|February 24, 2022
|Sri Lanka in India
|Won by 7 wickets
|Dharamsala
|February 26, 2022
|Sri Lanka in India
|Won by 6 wickets
|Dharamsala
|February 27, 2022
|South Africa in India
|Won by 48 runs
|Visakhapatnam
|June 14, 2022
|South Africa in India
|Won by 82 runs
|Rajkot
|June 17, 2022
|India in Ireland
|Won by 7 wickets
|Dublin (Malahide)
|June 26, 2022
|India in Ireland
|Won by 4 runs
|Dublin (Malahide)
|June 28, 2022
|India in England
|Won by 50 runs
|Southampton
|July 7, 2022
|India in England
|Won by 49 runs
|Birmingham
|July 9, 2022
|India in West Indies
|Won by 68 runs
|Tarouba
|July 29, 2022
|India in West Indies
|Won by 7 wickets
|Basseterre
|August 2, 2022
|India in West Indies
|Won by 59 runs
|Lauderhill
|August 6, 2022
|India in West Indies
|Won by 88 runs
|Lauderhill
|August 7, 2022
|Asia Cup
|Beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
|Dubai (DSC)
|August 28, 2022
|Asia Cup
|Beat Hong Kong by 40 runs
|Dubai (DSC)
|August 31, 2022
|Asia Cup
|Beat Afghanistan by 101 runs
|Dubai (DSC)
|September 8, 2022
India's previous best record in a calendar year was 15 wins in 2016 and 14 wins in 2018, when Pakistan had topped the list with 17 wins.
Now, let's take a look at the teams with most wins in a calendar year:
|Team
|No. of Wins
|Year
|Pakistan
|20
|2021
|India
|19*
|2022
|Pakistan
|17
|2018
|Uganda
|16
|2021
|South Africa
|15
|2021
|India
|15
|2016
|Papua New Guinea
|14
|2019
|India
|14
|2018
|New Zealand
|13
|2021
|Ireland
|13
|2019
|Date
|Series/Tournament
|Versus
|Venue
|20 September
|Australia in India
|Australia
|Mohali
|23 September
|Australia in India
|Australia
|Nagpur
|25 September
|Australia in India
|Australia
|Hyderabad
|28 September
|South Africa in India
|South Africa
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2 October
|South Africa in India
|South Africa
|Guwahati
|4 October
|South Africa in India
|South Africa
|Indore
|17 October
|T20 World Cup Warm Up
|Australia
|Brisbane
|19 October
|T20 World Cup Warm Up
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|23 October
|T20 World Cup
|Pakistan
|Melbourne
|27 October
|T20 World Cup
|TBA
|Sydney
|30 October
|T20 World Cup
|South Africa
|Perth
|2 November
|T20 World Cup
|Bangladesh
|Adelaide
|6 November
|T20 World Cup
|TBA
|Melbourne
|18 November
|India in New Zealand
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|20 November
|India in New Zealand
|New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|22 November
|India in New Zealand
|New Zealand
|Napier