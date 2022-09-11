Most T20 Wins In A Calendar Year: India close to breaking record held by Pakistan

The Indian cricket team may have had a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup 2022, but the Men in Blue close in on breaking a record for most T20 wins in a calendar year held by Pakistan so far.

And the Indian team can surpass their arch-rivals within September when they host Australia and South Africa in two bilateral series. India first face Australia in 3 T20Is and then host South Africa for 3 T20Is.

India has so far won 19 of their 25 T20 matches in 2022 and are two wins away from overtaking Pakistan, who hold the record currently with 20 wins from 29 matches in 2021. In 2022, India lost two matches in the Asia Cup, 2 in home series vs SA, 1 each vs West Indies and England away.

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma-led India had achieved another milestone, going level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20 wins with 12 wins on the trot. That run started in last year's T20 World Cup, but their run was ended by South Africa in June.

Here is a look at India's T20 wins in 2022, the teams with most T20 wins in a calendar year and Team India's T20 schedule for the rest of the year: