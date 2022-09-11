Most T20 Wins In A Calendar Year: India close to breaking record held by Pakistan


Advertisement

The Indian cricket team may have had a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup 2022, but the Men in Blue close in on breaking a record for most T20 wins in a calendar year held by Pakistan so far.

And the Indian team can surpass their arch-rivals within September when they host Australia and South Africa in two bilateral series. India first face Australia in 3 T20Is and then host South Africa for 3 T20Is.

India has so far won 19 of their 25 T20 matches in 2022 and are two wins away from overtaking Pakistan, who hold the record currently with 20 wins from 29 matches in 2021. In 2022, India lost two matches in the Asia Cup, 2 in home series vs SA, 1 each vs West Indies and England away.

Most consecutive wins in T20: Full list of Team India unbeaten run and results

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma-led India had achieved another milestone, going level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20 wins with 12 wins on the trot. That run started in last year's T20 World Cup, but their run was ended by South Africa in June.

Here is a look at India's T20 wins in 2022, the teams with most T20 wins in a calendar year and Team India's T20 schedule for the rest of the year:

India T20 Wins in 2022
Series/TournamentResultVenueDate
West Indies in IndiaWon by 6 wicketsKolkataFebruary 16, 2022
West Indies in IndiaWon by 8 runsKolkataFebruary 18, 2022
West Indies in IndiaWon by 17 runsKolkataFebruary 20, 2022
Sri Lanka in IndiaWon by 62 runsLucknowFebruary 24, 2022
Sri Lanka in IndiaWon by 7 wicketsDharamsalaFebruary 26, 2022
Sri Lanka in IndiaWon by 6 wicketsDharamsalaFebruary 27, 2022
South Africa in IndiaWon by 48 runsVisakhapatnamJune 14, 2022
South Africa in IndiaWon by 82 runsRajkotJune 17, 2022
India in IrelandWon by 7 wicketsDublin (Malahide)June 26, 2022
India in IrelandWon by 4 runsDublin (Malahide)June 28, 2022
India in EnglandWon by 50 runsSouthamptonJuly 7, 2022
India in EnglandWon by 49 runsBirminghamJuly 9, 2022
India in West IndiesWon by 68 runsTaroubaJuly 29, 2022
India in West IndiesWon by 7 wicketsBasseterreAugust 2, 2022
India in West IndiesWon by 59 runsLauderhillAugust 6, 2022
India in West IndiesWon by 88 runsLauderhillAugust 7, 2022
Asia CupBeat Pakistan by 5 wicketsDubai (DSC)August 28, 2022
Asia CupBeat Hong Kong by 40 runsDubai (DSC)August 31, 2022
Asia CupBeat Afghanistan by 101 runsDubai (DSC)September 8, 2022
Top 10 Most T20 Wins in a calendar year

India's previous best record in a calendar year was 15 wins in 2016 and 14 wins in 2018, when Pakistan had topped the list with 17 wins.

Now, let's take a look at the teams with most wins in a calendar year:

TeamNo. of WinsYear
Pakistan202021
India19*2022
Pakistan172018
Uganda162021
South Africa152021
India152016
Papua New Guinea142019
India142018
New Zealand132021
Ireland132019
India T20 schedule after Asia Cup till November 2022
DateSeries/TournamentVersusVenue
20 SeptemberAustralia in IndiaAustraliaMohali
23 SeptemberAustralia in IndiaAustraliaNagpur
25 SeptemberAustralia in IndiaAustraliaHyderabad
28 SeptemberSouth Africa in IndiaSouth AfricaThiruvananthapuram
2 OctoberSouth Africa in IndiaSouth AfricaGuwahati
4 OctoberSouth Africa in IndiaSouth AfricaIndore
17 OctoberT20 World Cup Warm UpAustraliaBrisbane
19 OctoberT20 World Cup Warm UpNew ZealandBrisbane
23 OctoberT20 World CupPakistanMelbourne
27 OctoberT20 World CupTBASydney
30 OctoberT20 World CupSouth AfricaPerth
2 NovemberT20 World CupBangladeshAdelaide
6 NovemberT20 World CupTBAMelbourne
18 NovemberIndia in New ZealandNew ZealandWellington
20 NovemberIndia in New ZealandNew ZealandMount Maunganui
22 NovemberIndia in New ZealandNew ZealandNapier

Advertisement

More TEAM INDIA News arrow_forward

Read More About: team india south africa in india 2022 cricket twenty20 internationals
Published On September 11, 2022

Read more...