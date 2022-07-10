MS Dhoni meets India cricketers at Edgbaston; Young players take tips from Thala

Birmingham, July 10: India cricketers had a surprise visitor at Edgbaston cricket stadium on Saturday (July 9) — MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, the former Indian captain, first met India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the stands after Men in Blue defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I. India also clinched the T20I series 2-0 at Birmingham.

Dhoni later visited the Indian dressing room and met Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper and opener, and a few others and spent some time talking with them.

Dhoni’s last competitive outing was in IPL 2022 for the Chennai Super Kings, where the CSK failed to enter the knockout stages only for the second time in their existence.

Dhoni, who celebrated his 41st birthday earlier this week, has not announced complete retirement from the game and is expected to lead CSK in IPL 2023. Perhaps, he wants a swan song in front of his beloved Chennai crowd.

Advertisement Advertisement