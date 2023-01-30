MS Dhoni most selfless cricketer in IPL history, legends unanimously pick Chennai Super Kings skipper

New Delhi, Jan 30: Indian Premier League (IPL) legends Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha participated in a light-hearted rapid-fire questions from Aakash Chopra on JioCinema's show 'Legend Lounge'.

All these cricketers, who are part of JioCinema's Hindi commentators' panel, saw them discuss on some big names in the business and their characteristics. The former cricketers also made some funny revelations.

IPL Legends take Rapid Fire

Chopra first asked everyone to name the most stylish player in the IPL, which saw the panel discuss KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Yuvraj Singh.

When it came to the most selfless player, the panel unanimously agreed on MS Dhoni. Patel jokingly referred to himself as the most selfless player, saying, "I used to do the work I was given which was to hit hard in the first six overs and then get out and come back to the pavilion."

Most Fashionable Cricketers

There was a sigh from Uthappa when the question veered around the most fashionable player. He said it was a tough call before zeroing in on Virat Kohli. Ojha and Singh chose Chris Gayle while Raina sided with Stephen Fleming. Patel went for Lasith Malinga for his colourful hairstyle.

Ojha then disclosed how the Sri Lankan slinger was effortlessly fashionable. "You knock on his door during the IPL and he would walk out in a lungi with his trademark colourful bush of curly hair on top."

Most Funny Cricketers

A lot of names were discussed while discussing about the funniest player, with Harbhajan Singh emerging as the most popular choice. Uthappa decided to prop up Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo. "According to me, the funniest two-some in the IPL is Bravo and Rayudu. They were a house on fire together," he said.

Sledging during IPL games

Chopra and Singh also discussed some of the moments they sledged each other in First Class cricket. "They tell us make your runs in a 'V' but that day, Aakash's 'V' was not in front but more towards third man! He hit a shot and yelled, 'let's look for 2 runs', and I told him 'Aakash, complete the first and look at the second run later'." The other panellists joined in and said that's when the idea of Aakashvani germinated.

The host quickly rebutted and reminded the viewers that the team he scored the most against in First Class cricket was Uttar Pradesh to which Singh confessed Chopra on that day too had frustrated his piling a 150+ score.

The final question saw the group discuss their favourite stadiums. While Singh chose the famed Lord's in London as his favourite, the others picked Indian stadiums like Wankhede, Eden Gardens, Green Park, Chinnaswamy, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.