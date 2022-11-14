MS Dhoni should be made Team Indias non-playing T20I captain: Atul Wassan

New Delhi, Nov 14: Indian Cricket Team suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of eventual champions, England, in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. The Men in Blue exit from the showpiece event left fans and experts disappointed because their performance wasn't up to the mark when it mattered the most.

Team India went Down Under as one of the favourites in the tournament as they won all T20I bilateral series, except the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, and were ranked number one in the T20I rankings. However, after their shambolic defeat of 10 wickets, experts criticised India's outdated approach in the shortest format of the game. Experts from all corners have been critical of India's intent in the T20s.

Another school of thought suggested that Indian team management considers including a non-playing captain in T20Is. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan slammed current India skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat, as well as team management's decisions, for the team's performance in the showpiece event.

"You are seeing two levels of cricket. You can't blame the captaincy, there is the team management too. Not one decision was taken by Rohit Sharma. Sirf Rohit Sharma ko khud kaha chupna hai field mein, woh unhone khud socha hoga (Where to hide on the field, Rohit Sharma would have taken that decision on his own)," Wassan said on ABP Live.

Rohit's performance in the showpiece event was substandard as he posted scores of 4 vs Pakistan, 15 vs South Africa, 2 vs Bangladesh, 15 vs Zimbabwe and 27 vs England, apart from the half-century against the Netherlands. India's opening partnership and performance in the powerplay were only better than UAE's in the tournament.

Wassan - who has played four Tests and nine ODIs, even suggested that India should now appoint former India skipper MS Dhoni as the non-playing captain just like in tennis.

"It's time that a non-playing captain does the job in T20s, just like in tennis. I think MS Dhoni should be made the non-playing captain of the Indian team," Wassan added further.