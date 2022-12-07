Mukesh Kumar stars for India A, former IPL player gives huge verdict on him

India A pacer Mukesh Kumar starred in the 2nd test between India A and Bangladesh A on Tuesday. The pacer dismantled Bangladesh A inning by taking 6 wickets on the first day of the test as Bangladesh A were bowled out for 252 runs.

Mukesh has been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit. The Bengal pacer has been picking up wickets in all the formats and his plaudits earned him an India ODI team call-up recently. Although he didn't get a chance to play, consistency means he is not far from another call-up.

Mukesh made his India A debut against New Zealand A and also picked a five-fer in that series. He picked up 3 wickets in the first test at Cox's Bazar, but was amazing yesterday as the Bangla batters were bamboozled by him.

And speaking on Mukesh's performance, his Bengal teammate and former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Shreevats Goswami says the player has been nothing but a revelation and deserves an India call-up soon. He tweeted saying Mukesh can be a 'like for like' replacement for Mohammed Shami in the upcoming test series.