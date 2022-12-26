Mumbai Indians and my wife Devisha are my two pillars: Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has credited his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and his wife Devisha as his 'pillars' of life.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for India, especially in the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old scored the maximum T20I runs for India in 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is in 2022:

Suryakumar has amassed a mammoth 1164 runs in the T20Is this year while playing in India colours. He has scored that with a huge strike rate of 187, along with 2 centuries to his name.

His hundreds have come against England and New Zealand, both away from home.

Suryakumar on Mumbai Indians:

Suryakumar recently spoke to PTI and in the interview, he was asked about the role Mumbai Indians played in his career. And the player was in all praises of his current IPL team.

Since his arrival at the Mumbai setup, Surya's career has taken a huge lift. He made his debut for India and now has become an indispensable part of India's T20 nucleus.

"In my life and in this cricketing journey, there are two pillars - Mumbai Indians and my wife Devisha. Let me elaborate about MI's contribution first. When I came back here from KKR in 2018, I was looking for an opportunity to bat higher up the order and even without me asking, the management entrusted me with that responsibility, " Suryakumar said.

Advertisement

"I grabbed that opportunity, kept performing and never looked back. MI provided me with all the facilities I required to move up the ladder," he added.

Suryakumar on Wife Devisha:

Suryakumar got married to Devisha in 2016 and says his wife has been the balancer of his life. The Indian batter says he longs to spend maximum time with his wife as she adds equilibrium to his life.

"In 2016, I got married to Devisha and when I joined MI in 2018, we (me and Devisha) as a unit started thinking, what do we need to do to make the next grade. It was a dream we both nurtured together and she is always been around when I needed her. Even if she doesn't want to travel, I drag her around. She brings in the balance that I need as a sportsman. She doesn't let me get complacent after a good day in office and at the same time, doesn't allow my shoulders to drop after a poor day," Suryakumar, popularly known as SKY, concluded.

The trailblazer has been in immense touch for India and will be aiming to replicate his 2022 form in 2023 as the men in blue take on Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the upcoming T20 series at home.