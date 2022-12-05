Mushtaq Ahmed explains why Hardik Pandya could be very destructive in T10 Cricket

Abu Dhabi, Dec 4: Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed reckons a player of Hardik Pandya's calibre could be one of the most feared players in the T10 format, which is the shortest format of the game.

Ahmed - who is involved with Deccan Gladiators as coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 League - explained why all-rounders are among the most valuable players in the shorter formats. In support of his opinion, the former Pakistan cricketer said, "In such short formats, Hardik Pandya can be a very dangerous player, even someone like David Wiese, they can bat, bowl and field. These are players who can be match-winners."

Andre Russell has X-factor

The Deccan Gladiators have in their squad one of the most destructive batters in world cricket in Andre Russell and Ahmed claimed that impact players like him need as much time as possible in the middle, so that they can have a positive effect on the game.

"Andre Russell has the X-factor and you have to send him in early. Last year also I made him open the batting, and this time also I had a word with him and told him that he has all the freedom to do what he needs to. In T10 or T20 cricket, you have to take the big decisions and hope that the plans pay off. And I am glad that so far our decisions have worked out well," said the former leg-spinner.

Sticking to basics is key

He also noted that one of the most important factors in the sport, no matter the format is sticking to your basics. "You have to remember your basics and play the ball according to merit. When you start thinking of the result, then you lose focus on the basics. As a coach, it is my duty to tell the players to not lose their shape and focus and keep playing cricketing shots."

He further added, "Even if there are a couple of dot balls, remember a couple of big hits or a good couple of overs and you are back in the game."

How to counter big hitters in T10?

When asked about how to counter the big-hitting batters, Ahmed said, "Wickets, that's the key in a format like T10. Tabraiz Shamsi and Zahir Khan are examples. A few good deliveries will add pressure and keep you in the game and then you can get wickets. Basically, the player's role needs to be very clear."

Ahmed, who believes that T10 is the toughest format due to the lack of time, said "In T10 there is no time, and you can't slow down at all."

What are Virat Kohli's success chances in T10?

Asked if the dynamic Indian batter Virat Kohli could do well in T10, a player who is technically correct or does the format need more players who can improvise on the go? Ahmed explained, "Both types of players can succeed in T10 cricket. An example is Moeen Ali, who plays good cricketing shots. The roles should be clear. Nicholas Pooran hit a flurry of boundaries and then brought the momentum back. The most important thing is to have a clear idea of who has to do what."

"This is a game of temperament. You've got to see as a coach who has the best temperament. Sometimes you need someone to bide their time, while sometimes you need players like Andre Russell, who can go and express themselves."

Speaking about tackling the most dangerous bowlers like Rashid Khan, the Deccan Gladiators' coach said, "Don't play the bowler, in T10 or T20 cricket, you have to play the ball on the merit and not the bowler. You're not playing Rashid, you're facing the ball. I feel the batter should look to see the ball and then hit the ball."