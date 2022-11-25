My mindset is to keep performing: Shreyas Iyer says on India chances

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the bright sparks for the Indian batting in their loss against New Zealand on Friday. India suffered a defeat by 7 wickets as Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put up an unbeaten 221-run stand to chase 309 runs, with 17 balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant 80 while batting first. His inning was measured, controlled to the core and eye-catching, to say the least. He also came into bat at the number 3 position, where Virat Kohli bats generally. And the stylish batter was asked about his starting XI chances when the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma come back. Both the Indian talismans are set to make a return in the Bangladesh series and Iyer was asked about his chances then.





Iyer was unencumbered by the question and says that he is only thinking about the present and not giving too much thought to what is going to happen next.

"My approach is always optimistic. I don't like thinking too much about the future. I concentrate on what's in my hands which is training and as back-to-back games are happening, I want to ensure that my fitness level is very good. My mindset is to keep performing consistently and be in the present," Iyer said.

Advertisement

He also added that players will be coming and leaving but the key to success is consistent performances at the 22 yards.