Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi to take over

Najam Sethi has been chosen as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, according to reports.

Najam Sethi is set to replace Ramiz Raja, who is reportedly sacked by PCB. Raja took over the reins in September 2021, but it looks like his stint is over.

Raja, during his time at the helm of Pakistan cricket, faced backlashes for his reckless comments, especially on the issues with BCCI regarding India touring Pakistan for any future series.

Raja's sack came after Pakistan's 3-0 test series loss against England. The Pakistan side was lacklustre against England in the current series and PCB was heavily criticized for their management and below-par pitches. It is also reported that his departure was approved by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, who gave the green light to Najam Sethi's selection as the new PCB chairman.

Ramiz Raja became the fourth Pakistani Test cricketer to become chairman after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki and Abdul Hafeez Kardar. He also served as the chief executive of PCB in 2003.