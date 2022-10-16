Namibia stun Asian champions Sri Lanka: Previous upset wins in T20 World Cup

2007 – Zimbabwe beat Australia

Australia entered as one of the tournament favourites, having lifted the ODI World Cup earlier in the year, but were given rude awakening in their first-ever T20 World Cup match.

After Elton Chigumbura's effort of 3 for 20 restricted Australia to 138 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs, Brendan Taylor's unbeaten 64 off 46 balls sealed a 5-wicket win for Zimbabwe at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on September 12, 2007.

2007 – Bangladesh beat West Indies

West Indies, who gave a close fight to South Africa in the tournament opener with Chris Gayle scoring a century, were stunned by Bangladesh in their second group stage match.

After all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's figures of 4 for 34 helped restrict West Indies to 164 for 8 in 20 overs, Aftab Ahmed struck a 49-ball 62 to seal the match in Bangladesh's favour with 6 wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 13, 2007.

2009 – Netherlands beat England

Netherlands stunned England at the Home of Cricket with a last-ball thriller in the group stages. After England thought 162 for 5 was enough, Netherlands rode on Tom de Grooth's 49 off 30 balls to pull off a major upset, beating the host by 4 wickets and off the last ball in front of the Lord's crowd in London, England on June 5, 2009.

2009 – Ireland beat Bangladesh

On June 8, 2009, Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England witnessed an upset win as Ireland defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets and 10 balls to spare. After Trent Johnston's spell of 3 for 20 restricted Bangladesh to 137 for 8 in 20 overs, Niall O'Brien scored a 25-ball 40 to take Ireland home in their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance.

2014 – Hong Kong beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh were humiliated in front of their home crowd following a defeat to Hong Kong in the group stages at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh on March 20, 2014.

After Nadeem Ahmed and Nizakhat Khan starred with the ball, Irfan Ahmed, Munir Dar and Haseeb Amjad ensured a 2-wicket win for Hong Kong. Nadeem's 4 for 21 was crucial in the outcome of the match as Hong Kong restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 108 all out.

2014 – Netherlands beat England again

Netherlands once again upset England in a T20 World Cup. This time in the Super 10 stage when they bowled out England for 88 after setting a target of 134 at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh on March 31, 2014. Mudassar Bhukari and Logan van Beek claimed three wickets each, while Wesley Barresi top scored with 48 in Netherlands' 45-run win.

2016 – Afghanistan beat West Indies

Afghanistan, who were just then announcing themselves to the world on the international stage, pulled off a 6-run win over eventual champions West Indies on March 27, 2016 at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, India.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi took two wickets each as Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 117 for 8 in 20 overs after Najibullah Zadran had scored 48 off 40 balls to set a target of 124.

2021 – Scotland beat Bangladesh

Riding on Chris Greaves' 45 off 28 balls followed by Brad Wheal's figures of 3 for 24, Scotland registered an upset 6-run win over Bangladesh in round 1 group stages at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1 in Muscat, Oman on October 17, 2021. Scotland eventually progressed, but finished win-less in the Super 12, losing all the five matches.