Nathan Lyon ties knot with his long-time girl friend Emma McCarthy

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon tied the nuptial knot with his long-time girl friend Emma McCarthy with the ceremony graced by his family, and friends, the couple exchanged vows.

The 34-year-old shared a photo with his wife on Instagram, prompting congratulatory messages from Sean Abbott, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Siddle and Josh Inglish in the comments below.

Lyon was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

Lyon took to social media to announce his new innings, writing, "Mr & Mrs" in the caption. He was congratulated by Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Peter Siddle, Alex Carey, Chris Green, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Renshaw.

In the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, Lyon returned with 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first Test.

In the first Test, he returned with a total of nine wickets.

Overall, the spinner has scalped 438 wickets in the longest format of the game in 110 matches.

It was in December last year when Lyon completed 400 wickets in the longest format, and he had achieved the feat during the Ashes, making the feat all the more memorable.

He has 20 five-wicket hauls to his name in Test cricket. Lyon has also played 29 One-day Internationals for Australia, taking 29 wickets with his best figures being 4/44.

The off-spinner has also played two T20Is for Australia, taking just one wicket. He had last played a T20I against Pakistan in October 2018.

Unfinished dream

Nowhere close to retiring, the experienced Australian spinner said one of his long-term goals is to play a massive role in a Test series win in India.

India have won the last three Test series against Australia including back-to-back victories Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Australia, who last visited India in 2017, will tour India in 2023.

"One of the big goals is I would really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India," Lyon was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"I think I can play a massive role in that as well. That's definitely one of my big goals. I think that's one of the big goals team-wise. That is a big focus," he added.