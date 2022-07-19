Nepal T20 League: 4 Teams Unveiled Amid Heavy Indian Investment; Starts From September 24

Kathmandu, July 19: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) unveiled four of the six teams that will feature in the inaugural season of the Nepal T20 League.

The four franchises revealed at the function in Kathmandu are — Kantipur Capital, Biratnagar Superkings, Janakpur Royals and Lumbini All Stars.

The names of the remaining two franchises (Pokhara & Far-western) were not disclosed as per the request of the owners.

“The owners of the two franchises were not available in the capital and we are unable to disclose their identity now,” CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand said before adding: “They will be introduced in a few days.”

Along with revealing the names of the franchises, owners of the team were also announced.

Kantipur Capital is owned by Mahesh Swar. The All-Star Sports based in the USA and owned by Sanjay Sharma are the owners of Lumbini All Stars. Gold Sports Foundation, a sports institution based in Rajasthan and owned by Gouri Shankar Dhamani - are the owners of Janakpur Royals while Diamond Digicap Sports, owned by Vikram Yadav - are the owners of Biratnagar Superkings.

Earlier this year in April, CAN had announced that the Nepal T20 League will be Nepal's official T20 League.