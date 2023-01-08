New Zealand bowler Matt Henry out of India series with injury

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will be missing the upcoming ODI series against India with an abdominal injury.

A strain in his abdominal muscles has now sidelined the player for the three-match ODI series against India that is set to start on January 18.

He, by default, will miss the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan which starts tomorrow (January 9).

The 31-year-old had a prior injury but soldiered on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi and was hailed by the Kiwi head coach Gary Stead. But the player is set to return home for now.

New Zealand are yet to name a replacement for Matt Henry, but Jacob Duffy is being rumoured as a potential contender.

Kiwi's Injury Woes:

The Blackcaps have been ravaged by injuries recently. Their bowling department has gone seriously depleted with the departure of Henry. Adam Milne also pulled off from the Pakistan tour citing lack of preparation after his hamstring injury.

Kyle Jamieson is out of action since last June after he picked up a back injury in England. But the player is nearing a return to the international fold as he is set to feature for Auckland Aces in the T20 Super Smash.

"He's due to start playing for Auckland again within about a week or so. We'll make a decision a little bit closer to the time around the England Test series whether that is a step too far, or whether it is the right time for him to play again," the New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

The Kiwi spearhead Trent Boult will also be missing from the action as the pacer declined central contract from the New Zealand board and currently playing the Big Bash in Australia.