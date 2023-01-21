India vs NZ: New Zealands Five Lowest Scores against India in the ODIs

New Zealand have had a shocker in Raipur on Saturday, as the Kiwis were bowled out for mere 108 runs on Saturday (January 21).

The Indian pace attack bamboozled the Blackcaps batters from the start as they were tottering for 15/5 at one stage. Michael Bracewell (22), Glenn Phillips (36) and Mitchell Santner (27) did some repairs but in the end, it was only enough to take them just beyond three figures.

It was a fantastic outing for the Indian bowlers, but New Zealand will be disappointed as they registered their 3rd lowest total in ODIs against India.

Here are the 5 Lowest Totals of New Zealand against India throughout the years in the 50-over format-

5. 126 - Mumbai; Nov 29, 1995

The New Zealand team were bundled out for just 126 in that match in 1995. It was the 6th ODI of a bilateral series and Anil Kumble picked up 3 wickets, while Javagal Srinath picked up a couple of wickets as well.

India chased down the target with ease. Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for just 1 run, but Vinod Kambli (48 off 34 balls) played a blinder to take India closer to the target. Although India were at a spot of bother at 75/4, a decent partnership between Manoj Prabhakar ( 32 off 92 balls) and Ajay Jadeja (35 off 56 balls) took India home.

4. 118 - Dambulla; Aug 25, 2010

This was the Triangular Series in Sri Lanka where India batted first and scored 223 runs. Virender Sehwag alone scored 110 off just 93 balls, Although the target looked a moderate one, the Kiwis made a mess of it while the chase.

Praveen Kumar, Munaf Patel and Ashish Nehra ran riot through the New Zealand defense as they were 52/7 at one stage. Kyle Mills launched a late resurgence and scored a breezy 52 off 35 balls, but was far from enough as they were bundled out for just 118 runs. India won the match by 105 runs and Sehwag was adjudged player of the match.

3. 108 - Raipur; Jan 21, 2023

In the most recent match on Saturday. This is also the first-ever international match that is being played in Raipur.

2. 103 - Chennai; Dec 10, 2010

This was the 5th match of the ODI series between New Zealand and India. The hosts had already clinched the series with an unassailable 4-0 lead, and were aiming a whitewash.

Batting first, the Kiwis crumbled again. The likes of Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor had collective failures as Indian bowlers rattled them big time. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3 wickets, while Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Ashish Nehra had 2 wickets each. India chased the scored down within 21 overs as Parthiv Patel scored an unbeaten 56 runs. Gautam Gambhir was the captain in the series and started off his captaincy stint with a 5-0 drubbing of the Blackcaps.

1. 79 - Vizag; Oct 29, 2016

The lowest score of the Kiwis against India came in Vizag. This was again the 5th and fifth and final ODI, but unlike the previous one, this was the decider had both teams were tied at 2-2.

India batted first and scored 269/6, Rohit Sharma (70 off 65 balls) and Virat Kohli (65 off 76 balls) starred with the bat and some late flurry from Kedar Jadhav helped India to go beyond the 265-run mark. Although the total was deemed challenging, the Indian bowlers made light work of it.