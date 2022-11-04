New Zealand Seal T20 World Cup 2022 Semis Berth: Group1 Scenario Of Australia, England

Adelaide, November 4: New Zealand all but sealed a berth in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Ireland by 35 runs at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (November 4).

New Zealand are the first team to almost assure a place in the semifinals in this World Cup. Here are the details.

1. New Zealand vs Ireland

New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and they now have 7 points from 5 Super 12 matches. They have a NRR of 2.11 and currently stand on top of Group 1. Kane Williamson (61) and Lockie Ferguson (3/22), were the key performers for them in the match against Ireland.

2. Group 2 scenario

England and Australia have 5 points each and they can get to 7 points if they win their respective last group games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. But it is almost impossible for any of them to overhaul NZ’s run rate lest they win by a 100+ margin, Australia more so than England. Hence, the Kiwis are all but in the semis for the second successive T20 World Cup after managing to enter the last four in 2021 at the UAE.

3. New Zealand reaction

Kane Williamson, NZ Captain: “A really good team performance which was required. We knew what Ireland were capable of. They have played some stunning cricket. We played to our best and came out well. The ball was just holding in the surface standing up. The openers did a great job to give a good Power Play.

“The Guys played well throughout the innings and adjusted nicely. We made those adjustments with the ball in the middle overs. Try and take your options and work with your partner at the other end. One's going and the other one is trying to make the adjustments.

“We spoke about the spinners. It was just about bowling a little bit slower and adjust your line. They made the adjustment beautifully and pulled the game back.”