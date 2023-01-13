New Zealand tour of India: Mitchell Santner to lead BlackCaps in T20I series; heres full squad

New Delhi, Jan 13: New Zealand have named all-rounder Mitchell Santner as the captain of the T20I side for the upcoming tour of India while young pacer Ben Lister could make his debut.

New Zealand - who are currently playing an ODI series in Pakistan - are touring India next week to play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting January 18. The ODI series between the Men in Blue and BlackCaps starts January 18 and it will be followed by the T20Is, starting January 27.

New Zealand vs India T20I series schedule and venue

The opening T20I will be held in Ranchi on January 27, while the second T20I will be played in Lucknow on January 29. Ahmedabad will host the third and final match of the series on February 1.

New Zealand T20I squad for India series

Santner - the spin bowling all-rounder - will lead New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, who opted out of the series.

Left-arm seamer Lister has been called up to the squad for the first time, while paceman Henry Shipley is in line for a T20I debut after making his ODI bow against Pakistan this week.