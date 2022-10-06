New Zealand Tri Series 2022: Schedule, Squads, Dates, Time in IST and Live Streaming Info
New Zealand (NZ) Tri Series 2022 will see the Blackcaps host Bangladesh and Pakistan for T20 matches with the tournament serving as a warm up to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
The NZ Tri Series 2022 will start on Friday (October 7) with Bangladesh taking on their Asian rivals Pakistan in the opener. The tournament will feature 7 T20 matches including the final, which is scheduled to take place on October 14.
All the seven matches including the final, will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Each team will face the other two teams in double round-robin format with the top two after the six matches meeting in the final.
New Zealand are coming into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series win in West Indies, while Pakistan are fresh from a 3-4 homes series loss to England, and Bangladesh are headed down under following a 2-0 series win in UAE.
Here is a look at the New Zealand Tri Series 2022 schedule, squads and live streaming info:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|October 7
|Friday
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|7:30 AM
|October 8
|Saturday
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|11:30 AM
|October 9
|Sunday
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|11:30 AM
|October 11
|Tuesday
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|7:30 AM
|October 12
|Wednesday
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|7:30 AM
|October 13
|Thursday
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|7:30 AM
|October 14
|Friday
|Final
|7:30 AM
No TV channel will show the series in India, but the cricket fans in India can watch all the seven matches live and exclusive on Amazon's Prime Video services with a subscription.