New Zealand Tri Series 2022: Schedule, Squads, Dates, Time in IST and Live Streaming Info

New Zealand (NZ) Tri Series 2022 will see the Blackcaps host Bangladesh and Pakistan for T20 matches with the tournament serving as a warm up to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The NZ Tri Series 2022 will start on Friday (October 7) with Bangladesh taking on their Asian rivals Pakistan in the opener. The tournament will feature 7 T20 matches including the final, which is scheduled to take place on October 14.

All the seven matches including the final, will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Each team will face the other two teams in double round-robin format with the top two after the six matches meeting in the final.

New Zealand are coming into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series win in West Indies, while Pakistan are fresh from a 3-4 homes series loss to England, and Bangladesh are headed down under following a 2-0 series win in UAE.

Here is a look at the New Zealand Tri Series 2022 schedule, squads and live streaming info: