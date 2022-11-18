New Zealand vs India: 1st T20I called off after rain pounds Wellington

Wellington, November 18: India's first T20I against New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled as rain pounded Wellington on Friday (November 18).

India are taking on New Zealand in a three-match series and the first match was scheduled at the Sky Stadium on Friday (November 18).

Both India and New Zealand will be eager for a strong show in the series as both the teams had bowed out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in the semifinals, losing to England and Pakistan respectively.

India and New Zealand would want to make some kind of amends in this series. While New Zealand are fielding more or less the same squad that did the duty in the T20 World Cup, India have rung in changes after the senior stars were given a break.

In fact, even the toss did not take place as the weather did not relent. “There is a 81 per cent of chance at 7 PM Wellington Time (11:30 AM IST). The match is slated to start at 12 PM IST. The chance of rain gets significantly reduced as the day progresses, but there is still 49 per cent chance of rain,” the AccuWeather read and it happened thus indeed.