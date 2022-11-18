New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Mount Maunganui, November 18: India will face New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

Both India and New Zealand will be eyeing a fresh start, so to say, as the first match at Wellington was washed out without a ball being bowled, courtesy heavy rains.

However, they will be all sharp to take a lead in the three-match series, now being reduced to 2 matches.

So, here is the key details like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the New Zealand vs India second T20I.