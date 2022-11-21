New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Napier, November 21: India will face New Zealand in the series-deciding 3rd T20I at the McLean Park, Napier, with a 1-0 lead giving them a nice cushion.

India had beaten the Kiwis in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20) to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Will India ring in some changes? There is a massive outcry to include Sanju Samson in the 11 in the place of Rishabh Pant, who continued his underwhelming ways in the T20s during the Bay Oval match as well, getting out for a 13-ball 6.

That could only be the selection decision the VVS Laxman-led team management might be considering but it remains to be seen whether they will do such a call at the expense of the team's vice-captain, Pant.

The bowling line-up looks settled as they limited New Zealand's potent batting-line in the first match with a fine effort.

Here is then the Dream11 Prediction, match prediction, fantasy tips and possible playing 11 ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.