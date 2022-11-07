New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at SCG

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand reached the semi-final as Super 12 group 1 winners, having won 3, lost 1 and 1 No Result for 7 points with a superior Net Run Rate compared to second-placed England and third-placed Australia, who also had similar number of points.

Babar Azam's Pakistan, on the other hand, booked their spot thanks to results of other teams in group 2, where they finished second behind arch-rivals India after Netherlands knocked out South Africa. Pakistan beat Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal to reach the semis.

New Zealand and Pakistan will clash for the first time in this edition of the T20 World Cup, but have faced each other 28 times in the shortest format on international stage, including 6 meetings in the World Cup.

In the 28 meetings so far, Pakistan hold the edge with 17 wins as opposed to New Zealand's 11. In the 6 T20 World Cup meetings, Pakistan has won 4 times, while New Zealand has won twice.

In fact, the two sides clashed against each other on the eve of the World Cup in a Tri-Nation Series that also included Bangladesh. Pakistan beat New Zealand in the final to seal that series. Now, a month later, they are set to clash in a pivotal match.

Here is a look at the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I head-to-head results and record:

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Head-to-Head

Stat For Pakistan vs New Zealand For New Zealand vs Pakistan Won 17 11 Lost 11 17 Wins Batting First 9 5 Wins Chasing 8 6 Highest Total 201 196 Lowest Total 101 80 Most Runs Mohammed Hafeez (563) Kane Williamson (538) Highest Score Mohammed Hafeez (99*) Martin Guptill (87*) Most Sixes Mohammed Hafeez (25) Martin Guptill (25) Most Fours Mohammed Hafeez (55) Kane Williamson (52) Most Wickets Shahid Afridi (11) Tim Southee (28) Best Bowling Umar Gul (5/6) Tim Southee (5/18)

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) T20I Record

Matches: 17

Won by team batting first: 10

Won by team batting second: 6

No Result: 1

Highest Total: 221 for 5 by Australia vs England in 2007

Lowest Total: 101 All Out by Bangladesh vs South Africa in 2022

Highest Individual Scorer: Shane Watson (Australia) - 124 not out vs India in 2016

Best Bowling Innings: Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - 4 for 10 vs Bangladesh in 2022

New Zealand and Pakistan T20 record at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Stat New Zealand in SCG Pakistan in SCG Played 4 2 Won 2 1 Lost 2 - No Result - 1 Highest Total 200 185 Lowest Total 117 NA Most Runs Glenn Phillips (116) Babar Azam (65) Most Wickets Trent Boult (8) Shaheen Shah Afridi (3)

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Results