New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Semi-final: Haris should replace Babar as opener: Sanjay Bangar

Sydney, Nov. 8: Pakistan waited with bated breath as Netherlands handed South Africa a stunning defeat, to hand the Men in Green a lifeline. The rejuvenated side went onto beat Bangladesh to become the final team to qualify for the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Following a roller coaster ride in the Super 12s, Babar Azam's side is set to take on high-flying New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With New Zealand putting up a dominant show and Pakistan scraping into the semis, the Babar Azam's side will have their work cutout. There are a few kinks Pakistan will hope to work out ahead of their big game against Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in Sydney.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the team's number one opening pair, but their below-par showing has prompted experts to ask the team management to push the captain down the batting order.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested Pakistan to push Babar Azam down to No. 3 and replace the captain with Mohammad Haris.

"It's clearly been a rough time for the opening batsmen in this tournament because of the kind of conditions that have been on display and that's the reason why you haven't seen a lot of teams up top scoring a lot of runs. Even in the first 6 overs, the scores have been pretty average, a pretty conservative start.

"So, from that perspective, whether Pakistan continue with the same batting combination at the top of the order. So far, they've persisted, but now, having Mohammad Haris coming in there and playing with that sort of freedom.

"In the last game, they were a bit confused on whom to send and at that time, Harris was sent down the order because Nawaz was promoted up the order. So, in a game like this, I would say that it would be good if Pakistan makes that switch. Push Harris at the top with Rizwan. Babar Azam bats at three so that he can do a similar role which Williamson does for New Zealand," stated Bangar.

The Pakistan skipper has had an underwhelming tournament scoring just 39 runs in his five innings in the T20 World Cup thus far. Haris, on the other hand, has clobbered 59 runs in just two innings, that too at a strike rate of 203.44. Bangar also explained that Pakistan designated No. 3 batsman Shan Masood can be the floater.

Speaking on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, Bangar said, "Shan Masood can be the floater because you saw David Malan in England. He is the floater. He can bat if the wicket falls early up top. He can arrest the slide and then you have some very good players like Ifthikhar and Shadab, who can follow soon and that actually lengthens the batting line-up also a bit. So, if Pakistan are willing to make those changes, I clearly feel that they can optimize their resources really well."

Elaborating further whether the first semi-final will be the battle of spinners, Bangar added, "If you see man for man, who are the better spinners in this tournament, I would say New Zealand are the better spinners because they have Santner and Ish Sodi, who have actually adapted to the dimensions really well.

"Both these spinners, unlike the other spinners from other teams have bowled to a particular plan. They've been bowling to those wider lines which has made them very effective on these kind of surfaces and dimensions. So, I would say it's an advantage for New Zealand spinners at the moment because apart from Shadab, the other spinner Nawaz or Ifthikhar, they haven't made inroads for Pakistan."

'Finn Allen crucial at the top'

Talking about New Zealand's weakness, he said, "There is a weakness. We have seen the way Kane Williamson started this tournament. His strike rate was not up to the mark, but he eventually played an innings of 61, although it was against a lesser known team, but it was a must win game for them.

"For me, how Finn Allen starts at the top is going to be critical because Conway can bat in a particular fashion. He knows what he can do to the side and even the opponents know what he can bring to the table," signed off Bangar.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday (Nov. 9). The match will get underway at 1:30pm IST. Match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.