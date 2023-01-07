New Zealand yet to win a Test Series in this WTC cycle, Check Out their results so far

The defending World Test Championship (WTC) Champions New Zealand are going through an underwhelming time in the 2021-23 cycle.

The Blackcaps won the 2021 WTC, beating India in the final at Lord's. But since, they have managed only 2 Test match victories.

New Zealand WTC Rank:

New Zealand are currently sitting in 8th position in the WTC 2021-23 cycle table, just above bottom-placed Bangladesh. They have only 36 points after playing 11 Test matches, across 5 Test series.

New Zealand Yet to Win a Test Series since 2021 Final:

The Kiwis have had a torrid period post their WTC victory in 2021. They haven't managed a single series win since their triumph against India in the final.

In this current WTC cycle, they have had five test assignments.

New Zealand vs India:

New Zealand kicked off their current cycle against India. They toured India in 2021 for a two-match Test series. The Blackcaps drew the first match in Kanpur, but lost the second match in Mumbai. They lost the series 1-0.

Played 2 Win 0 Draw 1 Loss 1

New Zealand vs Bangladesh:

Their second assignment was against Bangladesh at home for another 2-match Test series. They had a nightmare start to the series as the Tigers beat them in the first match. The Blackcaps came back in the second match strongly to win by innings and 117 runs, but could only draw the series 1-1.

Played 4 Win 1 Draw 1 Loss 2

New Zealand vs South Africa:

The two-match Test series against South Africa also ended in a 1-1 draw. New Zealand won the first match at Christchurch comprehensively, but failed to back that up in the second and suffered another defeat against the Proteas at home.

Played 6 Win 2 Draw 1 Loss 3

New Zealand vs England:

The crushing blow was inflicted in the England series in the summer of last year. The WTC Champions travelled to England in hope of resurrecting their form, but got thrashed by the hosts in the three-match Test series. England came away 3-0 victorious and thus the chances of Kiwis to defend their crown in this cycle evaporated.

Played 9 Win 2 Draw 1 Loss 6

New Zealand vs Pakistan:

Tim Southee-led New Zealand struggled to get a positive result against Pakistan as well. Pakistan were recently battered 3-0 by England at home, but Kiwis couldn't capitalize on that. Both matches of the two-match Test series ended in draws.

Played 11 Win 2 Draw 3 Loss 6

New Zealand Upcoming Matches:

The final straw for New Zealand to complete this disappointing cycle will be a home series against Sri Lanka. The Blackcaps host the Lankans in March and two Test matches will be played in Christchurch and Wellington respectively.

Their hope of making the top two in this cycle is dead and buried, but at least they can improve their position in the table.