Nicholas Pooran sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping 16 crore

Nicholas Pooran has got a new home in the IPL 2023 auction.

The West Indies swashbuckler was one of the players to watch and he fetched a massive amount as expected.

Pooran was sold to Lucknow Super Giants who broke the bank to get the southpaw for a gigantic INR 16 crore fee.

Pooran was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad last year but was released prior to the auction. But the Windies player was someone to watch as he had guaranteed suitors in the auction. It was a two-way fight between Lucknow and Delhi Capitals, but the former prevailed in the end to get the 27-year-old.

Nicholas Pooran IPL Stats:

Match: 47

Runs: 912

Strike Rate: 151

Highest: 77

IPL Previous Teams: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad