On This Day in 1985: Mohammad Azharuddin announced himself in Test cricket with a century

Mohammad Azharuddin was a delightful cricketer to watch. His batting oozed class, while his fielding was at a different level in those days.

The charismatic and somewhat controversial former India captain made his international debut on the final day of 1984, during a Test series against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In his career, he has scored more than 15000 international runs comprised of 29 centuries across all formats. His magnificent use of wrists, traditional off-drives were a treat to watch, and the Eden crowd got the taste of his class on his first arrival.

On this day, back in 1985, Azharuddin scored a debut hundred against England. It was the third test of the series in Kolkata and the series was tied 1-1.

Azhar came in as a replacement:

Young Azharuddin made his debut as a replacement for Sandip Patil, who was dropped. India won the toss and captain Sunil Gavaskar decided to bat first. Both Gavaskar and another opener Anshuman Gaikwad fell early as India were 35 for 2.