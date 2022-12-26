Overthinking has followed me, says Ravichandran Ashwin raising mental awareness

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a champion for India. The terrific all-rounder has contributed with both bat and ball throughout the years.

His magical off-spinners have tantalized numerous opponents, but the player shared that 'Overthinking' has been a part of his life since he started his journey as an Indian player.

The player took to Twitter to share a thread about his thoughts on overthinking.

Overthinking does have many detrimental effects. Sometimes people stress their mind and thoughts too much and that cause adverse effects. It can lead to a person thinking an absurd thing which may not have any existence. Constant overthinking can affect mental health which leads to depression.

But overthinking explores the options of a person as it gives many ideas and conjures up new methods to tackle any adverse situations. Again, it depends on the individual. Some people tend to thrive with deep level thinking, while others get the optimum results following the simple way.

And Ashwin has shared how overthinking and a laid-back mentality coincides with separate personnel. Ashwin made a thread of four tweets where he demonstrated the phenomena.

"Overthinking" is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds," Ashwin wrote in his first tweet.



Advertisement

He then continued that everyone has a unique journey and sharing those journeys can have a beneficial effect on both parties. He is known as an overthinker of the game and Ashwin says he never minds to be the overthinker himself, but won't recommend someone else to overwork their brains.

"Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won't deter me cos my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it," the player further added.

In his final tweet, he however cleared that his thread of messages was no pun intended to anyone and he claimed this as a response to some articles that he read while transiting. Ashwin performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded test series against Bangladesh.

India won the series 2-0 and Ashwin played a major part with both bat and ball. He picked up 6 wickets in the match, and then scored a crucial unbeaten 42 runs to steer India home.