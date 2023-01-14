Pakistan and their Amazing Failure at Home: Three Things We Learn

Pakistan's return to hosting bilateral series on their home soil so far has been an underwhelming one.

Since international cricket has returned to their country, the Pakistan side have fragile and error-prone, which has reflected directly in their results.

The off-field issues have taken a toll on their onfield shortcomings. Here are the detailed story of their paltry home form-

1. Pakistan's Poor Test Form:

Pakistan have seen the likes of Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and England coming to play five-day cricket in their country in the recent past.

And the home side has struggled to show their supremacy, like the old days. They have only won the series against Sri Lanka and South Africa, while failing to do so against the other teams. Australia won their first Test series in Pakistan after 24 years after winning the Benaud-Qadir Trophy 1-0.

New Zealand almost pulled off a series win in the final test recently, as the bad light saved the hosts to escape unscathed. The worst of the lot came against England a month ago, as Ben Stokes and company thrashed Babar's men 3-0 in the three-match Test series.