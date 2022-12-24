Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf ties knot with model Muzna Masood Malik in Islamabad - See pics

Islamabad, Dec 24: Star Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf tied the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik on Saturday (December 24). The Nikkah ceremony was held in Islamabad and several Pakistan cricketers attended the wedding.

Who is Muzna Masood Malik?

Muzna - who has modelled for several clothing brands in Pakistan - and Rauf have studied together and the two have been in love for quite some time. Muzna (25) completed her undergraduate degree from the Islamabad campus.

Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik love story

The couple's adorable video went viral across social media platforms recently and since then the speculations of their wedding were doing the rounds.

Fans on social media have been hailing the couple for being with each other through thick and thin. Haris started his career as a ball-boy for BBL side Melbourne Stars and after impressing the coaching and support staff of the T20 team he earned a contract. He was first picked up by Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

Following his good performance in BBL, the pacer got a call-up on the national side and the rest, as they say, is history.

Haris plays for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and the franchise recently gifted him a car, which had the registration in 'Haris' on the number plate.

Advertisement

The bride even wore Haris Rauf's 'HR150' on her hand with henna.

Pakistan cricketers attend wedding ceremony

Several Pakistan cricketers were present at the glittering wedding ceremony and they even wished the newly married couple a happy married life on social media.

Rauf was not included in Pakistan's squad for the home series against New Zealand as he is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test against England. England defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the three-match series and created history on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan host New Zealand at home

Pacer Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests against England due to a shoulder niggle, has been declared fit and included in the squad.

New Zealand will play all their matches in the upcoming tour of Pakistan in Karachi after the PCB was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to adverse weather conditions in the Punjab province.

The decision was taken after a mutual agreement between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB said it came to the decision considering the fact that foggy weather conditions have already disrupted flight operations from Multan and may also result in loss of playing hours.

The first Test was scheduled in Karachi while the second Test was to be hosted by Multan. The PCB has also scheduled the three-match one-day series after the two-Test series in Karachi.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening Test beginning on December 26. Pakistan had lost their three-match home Test series against England 3-0. Besides, it has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2, with the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13.

Revised itinerary:

December 26-30 - 1st Test

Karachi January 2-6 - 2nd Test

Karachi January 9 - 1st ODI

Karachi January 11 - 2nd ODI

Karachi January 13 - 3rd ODI.

(With PTI Inputs)