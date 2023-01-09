Pakistan eyeing three captain approach in coming days, Babar to give way?

Pakistan cricket are going through a plethora of changes at the moment.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently ousted Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman and Najaf Sethi has come back at the helm. Also, Shahid Afridi was selected as the interim chief selector for the time being.

And amid all the off-field changes, it looks like the effect of fresh air is set to come within the 22 yards. According to reports, Pakistan are eyeing to opt for different captain in different formats.

Babar Azam is the current Pakistan captain who lead them in all formats. But there is news that this may change soon and the coveted Pakistani batter may have to give away chunk of his captaincy roles.

Pakistani outlet Express News says that Babar Azam will only retain his T20I duties as captain. It is being reported that Shan Masood will get the ODI captaincy, while Sarfaraz Ahmed may get another stint as Pakistan's leader in Tests.