Pakistan fail to lure Mickey Arthur back due to Derbyshire commitments

Karachi, January 11: Mickey Arthur will not be taking over as Pakistan head coach for a second time as the South African is committed to Derbyshire.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held talks with Arthur with a view to appointing him as successor to Saqlain Mushtaq, whose contract expires at the end of next month.

Arthur only signed a new three-year deal to extend his tenure as Derbyshire head of cricket last month and the vastly experienced 53-year-old will not be returning for another spell with Pakistan.

A PCB statement released on Tuesday said: "The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed it has been in talks with former national team head coach Mickey Arthur with a view to appointing him as the head coach to guide the side through to the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"However, owing to his long-term contract with Derbyshire, we have also discussed a proposal to act as a consultant to the PCB on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire.

"Unfortunately, however, this option is proving difficult to materialise for various reasons on both sides.

"Under the circumstances, the PCB will continue its search for the right person to fit the slot of the national team head coach and some top names are already under consideration."

Arthur masterminded Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph in England and also took the team to the top of the Test and Twenty20 International rankings before leaving the role in 2019.