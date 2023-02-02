Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah body shames cricketer during Bangladesh Premier League match - Watch video

Young Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah's behaviour on the cricket pitch during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game has drawn the ire of fans on social media.

Shah is in the news for all the wrong reasons and is being criticised for body shaming a fellow cricketer during a BPL match, held on January 29.

Shah - who is playing for Comilla Victorians - was caught on camera teasing Khulna Tigers' batter Azam Khan when he was coming out to bat in the match played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Naseem Shah body shames fellow cricketer

The young Pakistan cricketer went to the heavily built cricketer and hit him with his chest while the latter was walking towards the pitch with his bat in hand.

Annoyed by the bowlers' behaviour, Azam pushed him back. Naseem then tried to shake hands with the batter.

Soon after, Naseem was seen on the camera imitating Azam's walking style by broadening his shoulders in a funny way.

The entire incident happened Khulna Tigers' Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by pacer Mosaddek Hossain on the first ball of the 20th over. Azam - the wicketkeeper-batter who has played six T20Is for Pakistan - was the batter who walked into the middle.

Shah was slammed on social media for making fun of fellow cricketer's physique and fans claimed the pacer needs to be given some lesson on his mannerisms.

Nasim returned with figures of 1/34 from the match. The talented right-arm quick has flown back from Bangladesh after fulfilling his duties in the tournament. He will now turn his attention to Pakistan Super League (PSL) at home.

Watch the video:

Victorians won the game over Tigers

Riding over Iqbal's knock of 95 off 61 balls and Shai Hope's 91 off 55 deliveries, Khulna Tigers posted a mammoth 210 for the loss of two wickets after electing to bat first. While Iqbal's innings comprised 11 boundaries and 4 maximums, Hope smashed 5 fours and seven sixes in his explosive knock.

However, Comilla Victorians ended up winning the match by chasing down the daunting total for the loss of three wickets and 10 balls to spare. Johnson Charles' unbeaten 107 off 56 balls (5 fours and 11 sixes) and Mohammad Rizwan's explosive innings of 73 off 39 deliveries (8 fours and 4 sixes) helped the Victorians chase down the target and pull off an emphatic win.