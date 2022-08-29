Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to undergo treatment in London

Dubai, Aug 29: Pakistan missed the services of top pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi during their mega fixture against India on Sunday.

On Monday, the PCB said, Afridi is set to undergo treatment of his knee injury in London. With the ICC T20 World Cup knocking on the doors, it is expected that the star bowler will regain complete fitness for the tournament.

Following Pakistan's match against India, Shaheen departed for London where he will undergo rehabilitation of his injury. Shaheen sustained the injury mid-July, while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The knee injury ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in Netherlands.

The injury also ruled him out of the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE. Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Shaheen requires uninterrupted and dedicated care of a knee specialist and London has some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world.

"In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there," PTI quoted Soomro. "The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

Shaheen will, however, remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan fell to a five-wicket loss to India in a thrilling encounter in their campaign opener. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to bounce back when they take on Hong Kong on Friday (Sept. 2).

Source: PTI