Shahid Afridi hosts Pakistan team for dinner ahead of the New Zealand ODIs - Watch

Pakistan's current interim chief selector Shahid Afridi hosted the entire Pakistan team for a dinner at his own residence on Sunday.

Pakistan play New Zealand on Monday as the 3-match ODI series starts and will be hoping to come away with a positive result.

On the eve of the first match in Karachi, the entire team was seen enjoying their time at Afridi's place. Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan was also present in the evening as a special guest.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video of the players entering Afridi's house for the dinner and wrote, "An evening spent at Shahid Afridi's house with the team getting a chance to meet legendary squash player Jahangir Khan."

Pakistan have had a decent 2022 in ODIs as the Babar Azam-led side won eight out of nine ODIs that they played last year, which also included a 2-1 series win over Australia at home. The Kiwis, on the other side, have a formidable record against Pakistan as they have won 12 out of the last 15 ODIs against the Asian opponent.

The hosts will miss their talismanic pacer Shaheen Afridi who is yet to be fit from a knee injury that he suffered last November. Shadab Khan is also going to miss the series with a fractured finger. New Zealand bowler Matt Henry will take no part with an abdominal strain and Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are already missing from them.

Pakistan Drew the Test Series against New Zealand:

Pakistan drew the two-match Test series 0-0 against the Kiwis recently. Former captain Sarfaraz Khan conquered the columns after a long return to the national side. Both sides could have won the 2nd Test, but it finally ended in a draw as bad light curtailed the final day's play. Sarfaraz also won the Player of the Series award for his amazing batting display in the series, where he scored 3 fifties and 1 hundred.