Pakistan vs England 2022: T20I Schedule, Squads, Broadcasters, TV Channel List & Live Streaming in India


Advertisement

Pakistan will host England in a seven match T20 international series, starting from Tuesday (September 20), as the two sides prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The seven T20Is will be held across two venues in Karachi and Lahore. National Stadium in Karachi will host the first four matches, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the final three matches to conclude the series.

The series marks the return of the England men's side to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years. The England team was supposed to tour Pakistan last year but pulled out of the tour citing security reasons. Now, they will play in seven-match T20I series and will return in December for a Test series.

England squad for the series misses a few big names as Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone were all left out, while injured Jonny Bairstow, who was initially named in the squad, is ruled out of Pakistan tour and the T20 World Cup as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to name their squad. But are expected to name the same group that played the Asia Cup 2022, barring Fakhar Zaman, who is reportedly injured and could also miss the T20 World Cup.

Here is a look at Pakistan vs England 2022 T20I squads, broadcasters list, tv channel and live streaming information in India:

Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 Squads

Pakistan: Squad will be announced on September 15

England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (vice captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.

Pakistan vs England 2022 T20Is Schedule
DateMatchVenueTime in IST
20 September1st T20Karachi8 PM
22 September2nd T20Karachi8 PM
23 September3rd T20Karachi8 PM
25 September4th T20Karachi8 PM
28 September5th T20Lahore8 PM
30 September6th T20Lahore8 PM
2 October7th T20Lahore8 PM
Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 Broadcasters

India and South Asia Outside Pakistan: Sony Pictures Network

Pakistan: PTV Sports on Linear TV and ARY Zap on live streaming

Middle-East and North Africa: Etisalat

Caribbean: Flow Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Australia: Fox Sports

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: Super Sports

North America: Willow TV

Pakistan vs England 2022 T20I series telecast & live streaming in India

The seven-match T20I series will be shown live and exclusive in India on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) via Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Advertisement

More PAKISTAN News arrow_forward

Read More About: england in pakistan 2022 pakistan england cricket
Published On September 15, 2022

Read more...