Pakistan will host England in a seven match T20 international series, starting from Tuesday (September 20), as the two sides prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The seven T20Is will be held across two venues in Karachi and Lahore. National Stadium in Karachi will host the first four matches, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the final three matches to conclude the series.

The series marks the return of the England men's side to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years. The England team was supposed to tour Pakistan last year but pulled out of the tour citing security reasons. Now, they will play in seven-match T20I series and will return in December for a Test series.

England squad for the series misses a few big names as Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone were all left out, while injured Jonny Bairstow, who was initially named in the squad, is ruled out of Pakistan tour and the T20 World Cup as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to name their squad. But are expected to name the same group that played the Asia Cup 2022, barring Fakhar Zaman, who is reportedly injured and could also miss the T20 World Cup.

Here is a look at Pakistan vs England 2022 T20I squads, broadcasters list, tv channel and live streaming information in India: