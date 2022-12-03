Pakistan vs England: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Zak Crawley, Ben Ducket create Unique Batting record
Rawalpindi, Dec 3: The ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi continues to prove as a batter's paradise and a bowler's worst nightmare. The opening Test of the three-match series has been a run-fest, as several batting records have been created within three days of play.
After their bowlers were hammered all around the park by English batters, Pakistani batters have also returned the favour in a similar fashion. Pakistan's opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique dominated the opposition bowlers in style and shared a mammoth stand of 225 runs for the first wicket.
The duo slammed their respective centuries in the game before getting dismissed and gave a stellar start to their side in a match which seems to be headed for a draw.
Abdullah Shafique - playing his 8th Test - made most of the 'Pindi Pitch' and notched up his third century in the red ball format. Shafique was dismissed by spinner Will Jacks for 114 as Ollie Pope took a catch. The right-handed batter faced 203 balls in his century knock and smashed 13 fours and three sixes.
Imam-ul-Haq - who slammed his third century in Tests - didn't last long at the crease after losing his opening partner. The left-handed batter scored 121 off 207 deliveries before he succumbed to Jack Leach while attempting a big shot over long-on, only to be caught by Ollie Robinson.
Pakistan lost both their openers for 245 but the duo had already played their part well and had provided a huge foundation for the middle order to feast upon.
Earlier on the opening day of the Test match, English openers Zak Crawley (122 off 111 balls) and Ben Ducket (107 off 110 deliveries) had a union of 233 runs for the first wicket after skipper Ben Stokes elected to bat first.
Left-handed Crawley, who scored 122 off 111 balls with 21 boundaries, notched up his century off just 86 balls making it the fastest Test century for an England opener.
Duckett - who made a comeback in the Test side after six years - scored 107 off 110 balls and hit 15 fours to raise his maiden Test century.
- The Pakistani opening duo with their double-hundred partnership for the first wicket created quite a few unique records after the English opening duo of Ben Ducket and Zak Crawley achieved a similar feat.
- This match is the only second instance in the long history of Test cricket when all four openers slammed a century in a match.
- Also, it was the first occasion when the openers notched up centuries in the first innings of a Test match. Never before in the history of the 'Gentleman's Game', a feat like this has been achieved.
- It is also this is the first Test match ever to have two double-century opening stands (England openers - 233 & Pakistan openers - 225).