Pakistan vs England: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Zak Crawley, Ben Ducket create Unique Batting record

Shafique-Imam give Pakistan solid start

Abdullah Shafique - playing his 8th Test - made most of the 'Pindi Pitch' and notched up his third century in the red ball format. Shafique was dismissed by spinner Will Jacks for 114 as Ollie Pope took a catch. The right-handed batter faced 203 balls in his century knock and smashed 13 fours and three sixes.

Imam-ul-Haq - who slammed his third century in Tests - didn't last long at the crease after losing his opening partner. The left-handed batter scored 121 off 207 deliveries before he succumbed to Jack Leach while attempting a big shot over long-on, only to be caught by Ollie Robinson.

Pakistan lost both their openers for 245 but the duo had already played their part well and had provided a huge foundation for the middle order to feast upon.

Crawley-Ducket frustrated Pakistan

Earlier on the opening day of the Test match, English openers Zak Crawley (122 off 111 balls) and Ben Ducket (107 off 110 deliveries) had a union of 233 runs for the first wicket after skipper Ben Stokes elected to bat first.

Left-handed Crawley, who scored 122 off 111 balls with 21 boundaries, notched up his century off just 86 balls making it the fastest Test century for an England opener.

Duckett - who made a comeback in the Test side after six years - scored 107 off 110 balls and hit 15 fours to raise his maiden Test century.

Advertisement

England & Pakistan Openers Combine to Create Big Record