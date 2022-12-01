Pakistan vs England: Batters have a field day as visitors post highest total on opening day in Test history

Rawalpindi, Dec 1: England batters made a grind of Pakistan bowlers to the hilt as the touring side posted a record 506 for the loss of four wickets on the opening day of the first Test here at Rawalpindi. The records tumbled as four English batters slammed centuries to post the highest total on the first day in the history of a Test match.

It looked like an ODI innings from the English batters as they lost just four wickets in the 75 overs of the play that was possible but ended up creating several records on the opening day of the three-match series. England - who are setting new benchmarks with the batting under the watchful eyes of their coach Brendon McCullum - have been setting up milestones with their aggressive brand of cricket dubbed as 'Bazball'.

England rewrite history

With this, England entered their name in the record books by breaking the 112-year-old record. The previous record for most runs on the opening day of a Test match was back in 1910 when 494 runs were scored in a game between Australia and South Africa.

Four Centuries on Day 1

Amongst their six batters - who stepped into the middle on a placid Rawalpindi track - only Joe Root failed to dominate after the run machine from Yorkshire was dismissed for 23. Captain Ben Stokes (batting at 34* off 15) is the only English batter who hasn't posted a ton. Had the play lasted for the entire 90 overs, Stokes would also have touched the triple-figure mark as the left-handed came out all guns blazing in the final session of play.

