Pakistan vs England Karachi Test: How Ben Stokes and his team scripted history on Pakistani soil

Karachi, Dec 20: Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett made quick work of the small run chase on the fourth day of the third and final Test here at National Stadium on Tuesday (December 20) as England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets.

With yet another comprehensive win, the Stokes-led English side completed a historic whitewash on Pakistani soil and the juggernaut of the famed 'Bazball' continued to roll.

With just 55 runs needed to wrap up the game on day four, Stokes and Duckett took just 38 minutes to overhaul the target and handed their team a landmark series win. The humiliating series defeat at the hands of this English side is also the first time Pakistan have ever lost every match of a home Test series.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has registered an unwanted record in his name with this series defeat. The hosts always looked clueless in the entire series even as none of the English players had prior experience of playing a Test match in Pakistan.

The visitors arrived on Pakistani shores after a gap of 17 years and created history with their emphatic wins in all three games.

England had won just two Test matches in their previous 30 attempts in Pakistan. Stokes and his band also put themselves in the history books as they became the first red-ball side to win every game of a three-match series in the country.

Heroes in England's win

With impactful Test regulars Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad missing, several younger players rose to the occasion and also staked their claim on the tour. Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach achieved some personal milestones in the game and helped England script history.

Harry Brook announces himself in Test Cricket

After impressing on the T20 tour in September, batter Harry Brook top-scored with a century in each match and 468 runs overall for the series. He became the highest run-scorer for England in the first six innings and broke a 125-year-long record and even surpassed David Gower to become the leading run-scorer in Pakistan. The talented cricketer slammed three consecutive centuries in the series and announced his arrival on the big stage.

The 23-year-old bagged the player of the match and series awards for his dominating performances with the bat. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brooks - who averaged 93.60 in the series - said: "This was probably my best tour so far, to win 3-0 here, no one's done it before, it was phenomenal from the lads."

Rehan Ahmed shines on debut

Teenager Rehan Ahmed - who became the youngest English player to debut in a Test match - claimed a five-for in Karachi and ran through Pakistan's much-vaunted batting order in the Karachi Test. It was his and Jack Leach's spin combination that troubled the Pakistani batters and set the course for their team's emphatic win in the third Test.

It was their bowling which ensured England had a paltry 167-run target to chase with more than 7 sessions in hand.

Jack Leach continues to prove his worth

The left-arm English spinner was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 15 scalps, two less than Pakistan's leggie Abrar Ahmad - who made his debut in the series. Leach also completed a personal milestone by completing 100 Test wickets. The 31-year-old also bowled the most number of balls (1065) in the series and constantly troubled Pakistan batters in their own backyard.

Duckett stars on the comeback

Duckett who remained unbeaten on 82 hit the winning runs for his team while captain Stokes remained not out on 35. The Nottinghamshire batsman - did not exactly take his opportunity in 2016 when he faced Bangladesh and India, scoring just 110 across four Test matches against the pair.

He made his comeback to the England side after six years and looked a more mature batter this time around. He scored 357 runs across six innings in Pakistan at an average of 71.40. He also slammed at least 100 runs in all three Test matches, before ultimately seeing his team home with another impressive outing in Karachi.

Stokes lauds his team

Stokes - who took over the captaincy from Joe Root less than a year ago - has made a terrific turnaround for the side in the Test format. It was England's ninth win in 10 Test matches since he and Brendon McCullum took the reins.

Speaking about his team's performance the all-rounder suggested that their success came down to an unshakeable confidence in both sides of their game.

"It has been perfect," he said. "Whoever I threw the ball to, they seemed to deliver. A lot gets said about the way we bat, but the way we applied ourselves with the ball has been top drawer.

"It all comes down to belief. The belief I have in taking the guys out in the field with me. At no point did I not believe in the team and what we are trying to do.

"The confidence everyone has in themselves and the people around them is unbelievable. To be able to lead a group [like that], it is a very special feeling."