Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Test: Full list of records created by English batters on Day 1

Rawalpindi, Dec 1: England once again showcased their aggressive brand of Test cricket under their coach Brendon McCullum as they posted a world record 506 for 4 on day one of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. In their first Test in Pakistan in 17 years, the Ben Stokes-led side saw four batters smashing hundreds on the first day of the historic match.

Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) gave the visitors a blistering start with their opening stand of 233. Later, middle-order batters Ollie Pope and Harry Brook blazed hundreds in the final session in an astonishing display of power-hitting against an inexperienced Pakistan bowling attack.

Crawley - who enjoys batting against Pakistan - continued his good form against them and slammed his second Test ton against them. The left-handed batter averages 147.33 against Pakistan in the three innings he's played.

Ducket - who is making his Test return after a gap of six years - also notched up his maiden Test century to make his comeback special.

The match was possible only after England confirmed it had a fit 11 only two hours before the toss. The English camp was hit by a virus on the eve of the match casting doubt over the game.

However, their batters shattered a host of records in only 75 overs before play ended prematurely because of bad light.

Let us take a look at the records that were broken on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test: