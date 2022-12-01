Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Test: Full list of records created by English batters on Day 1
Rawalpindi, Dec 1: England once again showcased their aggressive brand of Test cricket under their coach Brendon McCullum as they posted a world record 506 for 4 on day one of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. In their first Test in Pakistan in 17 years, the Ben Stokes-led side saw four batters smashing hundreds on the first day of the historic match.
Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) gave the visitors a blistering start with their opening stand of 233. Later, middle-order batters Ollie Pope and Harry Brook blazed hundreds in the final session in an astonishing display of power-hitting against an inexperienced Pakistan bowling attack.
Crawley - who enjoys batting against Pakistan - continued his good form against them and slammed his second Test ton against them. The left-handed batter averages 147.33 against Pakistan in the three innings he's played.
Ducket - who is making his Test return after a gap of six years - also notched up his maiden Test century to make his comeback special.
The match was possible only after England confirmed it had a fit 11 only two hours before the toss. The English camp was hit by a virus on the eve of the match casting doubt over the game.
However, their batters shattered a host of records in only 75 overs before play ended prematurely because of bad light.
Let us take a look at the records that were broken on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test:
England ended the day's play at 506/4 which is the highest total by any team on the opening day of a Test match. They have broken the 112-year-old record with this feat.
The previous best record at the end of play on Day 1 of a Test match was held by Australia when they scored 496/4against South Africa in 1910.
Aussie skipper Clem Hill (191) and Warren Bardsley (132) slammed big centuries as Australia posted 528 runs in their first innings.
The partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett was worth 233 in 35.4 overs. It was also the fastest 200-run opening stand of 30.1 overs - in the history of Test cricket. Crawley and Duckett went past the record previously owned by Joe Burns and David Warner, who added 237 against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2015/16.
It was also the highest opening stand in Test cricket for England since the 273-run partnership between Andrew Strauss and Marcus Trescothick in the Boxing Day Test in 2004.
# Four hundreds that were slammed by English batters in Rawalpindi on day one were the most centuries scored by a single team on day one of a Test.
# Harry Brook (80 balls), Zak Crawley (86 balls) and Ollie Pope (90 balls) are the third, seventh and ninth-quickest Test hundreds scored by English batters in Test cricket.
#England's run rate of 6.74 in this game is the highest by a team to score more than 500 runs in a Test match.
#24 - Harry Brook scored 24 runs off Saud Shakeel in an over and raced to his maiden Test century. It is the most runs scored by an Englishman in a Test.
# Ollie Pope's 108 is the highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper in Pakistan.