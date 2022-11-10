Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at MCG


Pakistan and England lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13

Former champions Pakistan and England will look to lift their second T20 World title when they clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

2009 champions Pakistan reached the final after a convincing 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (November 9).

2010 champions England, on the other hand, eased to a 10-wicket win over favourites India in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The losing semifinalists from last year, England and Pakistan will now look to go all the way and lift the coveted trophy. In the T20 World Cup 2021, England were ousted by New Zealand, while Pakistan were knocked out by eventual champions Australia.

This will not be their first meeting in T20Is as they have met 28 times so far in the shortest format on the international stage with England leading 18-9 vs Pakistan, while one match ended in No Result.

In fact, the two sides clashed in a bilateral seven-match series in Pakistan in the lead up to the World Cup. A Jos Buttler-less England edged Pakistan to clinch the series 4-3. But the World Cup stage will come with different pressure.

In the 2 T20 World Cup meetings also England hold a 2-0 lead. Now, the two are set to meet on Sunday (November 13) at the iconic MCG, a venue where both sides have never won a T20I match.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Head-to-Head, Stats, Record and Results:

Pakistan vs England T20I Head-to-Head
StatsFor Pakistan vs EnglandFor England vs Pakistan
Won918
Lost189
Wins Batting First59
Wins Chasing49
Highest Total232221
Lowest Total89135
Most RunsBabar Azam (560)Eoin Morgan (427)
Highest ScoreBabar Azam (110*)Liam Livingstone (103)
Most SixesMohammad Rizwan (15)Eoin Morgan (17)
Most FoursBabar Azam (56)Eoin Morgan (36)
Most WicketsHaris Rauf (14)Graeme Swann & Adil Rashid (17)
Best BowlingSaeed Ajmal (4/23)Adil Rashid (4/35)
Pakistan vs England T20 Results List
Tournament/SeriesRoundResultVenueYear
England in PakistanMatch 7England won by 67 runsGaddafi Stadium, Lahore2022
England in PakistanMatch 6England won by 8 wicketsGaddafi Stadium, Lahore2022
England in PakistanMatch 5Pakistan won by 6 runsGaddafi Stadium, Lahore2022
England in PakistanMatch 4Pakistan won by 3 runsNational Stadium, Karachi2022
England in PakistanMatch 3England won by 63 runsNational Stadium, Karachi2022
England in PakistanMatch 2Pakistan won by 10 wicketsNational Satdium, Karachi2022
England in PakistanMatch 1England won by 6 wicketsNational Satdium, Karachi2022
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 3England won by 3 wicketsOld Trafford, Manchester2021
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 2England won by 45 runsHeadingley, Leeds2021
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 1Pakistan won by 31 runsTrent Bridge, Nottingham2021
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 3Pakistan won by 5 runsOld Trafford, Manchester2020
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 2England won by 5 wicketsOld Trafford, Manchester2020
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 1No ResultOld Trafford, Manchester2020
Pakistan in EnglandOnly T20England won by 7 wicketsSophia Gardens, Cardiff2019
Pakistan in EnglandOnly T20Pakistan won by 9 wicketsOld Trafford, Manchester2016
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 3England won via Super OverSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah2015
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 2England won by 3 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2015
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 1England won by 14 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2015
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 3England won by 5 runsSheikh Zayed Stadium2012
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 2England won by 38 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2012
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 1Pakistan won by 8 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2012
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 2England won by 6 wicketsSophia Gardens. Cardiff2010
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 1England won by 5 wicketsSophia Gardens. Cardiff2010
T20 World CupGroup StageEngland won by 6 wicketsKensington Oval, Barbados2010
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 2Pakistan won by 4 wicketsDubai International Cricket Stadium2010
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 1England won by 7 wicketsDubai International Cricket Stadium2010
T20 World CupGroup StageEngland won by 48 runsThe Oval, London2009
Pakistan in EnglandOnly T20Pakistan won by 5 wicketsCounty Ground, Bristol2006
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) T20I Record

Matches: 18

Won by team batting first: 7

Won by team batting second: 10

No Result: 1

Highest Total: 185 for 5 by India vs Zimbabwe in 2022

Lowest Total: 74 All Out by India vs Australia in 2008

Highest Individual Scorer: David Warner (Australia) - 89 vs South Africa in 2009

Best Bowling Innings: Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 4 for 30 vs England in 2014

Pakistan and England T20 record at Melbourne Cricket Ground
StatPakistan in MCGEngland in MCG
Played25
Won00
Lost24
No Result-1
Highest Total159 for 8 vs India in 2022143 for 6 vs Australia in 2011
Lowest Total125 All Out vs Australia in130 for 9 vs Australia in 2014
Most RunsKamran Akmal (64)Jos Buttler (68)
Most WicketsUmar Gul (3)Liam Livingstone & Mark Wood (3)
Pakistan and England players top performers in T20 World Cup 2022
StatPakistanEngland
Matches66
Won44
Lost21
No Result-1
Highest Total185/9 vs South Africa179/6 vs New Zealand
Lowest Total129/8 vs Zimbabwe105/5 vs Ireland
Highest ScorerMohammad Rizwan (57)Alex Hales (86*)
Best Bowling InningsShaheen Afridi (4/22)Sam Curran (5/10)
Most RunsMohammad Rizwan (160)Alex Hales (211)
Most WicketsShaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan (10)Sam Curran (10)
Most SixesIftikhar Ahmed & Mohammad Haris (6)Alex Hales (10)
Most FoursMohammad Rizwan (15)Jos Buttler (21)
Pakistan and England run to T20 World Cup 2022 Final
RoundPakistanEngland
Super 12 First MatchLost to India by 4 wicketsBeat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
Super 12 Second MatchLost to Zimbabwe by 1 runLost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS)
Super 12 Third MatchBeat Netherlands by 6 wicketsNo Result vs Australia
Super 12 Fourth MatchBeat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS)Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
Super 12 Fifth MatchBeat Bangladesh by 5 wicketsBeat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
SemifinalBeat New Zealand by 7 wicketsBeat India by 10 wickets

Published On November 10, 2022

Read more...