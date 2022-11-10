Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at MCG
Former champions Pakistan and England will look to lift their second T20 World title when they clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).
2009 champions Pakistan reached the final after a convincing 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (November 9).
2010 champions England, on the other hand, eased to a 10-wicket win over favourites India in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
The losing semifinalists from last year, England and Pakistan will now look to go all the way and lift the coveted trophy. In the T20 World Cup 2021, England were ousted by New Zealand, while Pakistan were knocked out by eventual champions Australia.
This will not be their first meeting in T20Is as they have met 28 times so far in the shortest format on the international stage with England leading 18-9 vs Pakistan, while one match ended in No Result.
In fact, the two sides clashed in a bilateral seven-match series in Pakistan in the lead up to the World Cup. A Jos Buttler-less England edged Pakistan to clinch the series 4-3. But the World Cup stage will come with different pressure.
In the 2 T20 World Cup meetings also England hold a 2-0 lead. Now, the two are set to meet on Sunday (November 13) at the iconic MCG, a venue where both sides have never won a T20I match.
Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Head-to-Head, Stats, Record and Results:
|Stats
|For Pakistan vs England
|For England vs Pakistan
|Won
|9
|18
|Lost
|18
|9
|Wins Batting First
|5
|9
|Wins Chasing
|4
|9
|Highest Total
|232
|221
|Lowest Total
|89
|135
|Most Runs
|Babar Azam (560)
|Eoin Morgan (427)
|Highest Score
|Babar Azam (110*)
|Liam Livingstone (103)
|Most Sixes
|Mohammad Rizwan (15)
|Eoin Morgan (17)
|Most Fours
|Babar Azam (56)
|Eoin Morgan (36)
|Most Wickets
|Haris Rauf (14)
|Graeme Swann & Adil Rashid (17)
|Best Bowling
|Saeed Ajmal (4/23)
|Adil Rashid (4/35)
|Tournament/Series
|Round
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|England in Pakistan
|Match 7
|England won by 67 runs
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 6
|England won by 8 wickets
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 5
|Pakistan won by 6 runs
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 4
|Pakistan won by 3 runs
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 3
|England won by 63 runs
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 2
|Pakistan won by 10 wickets
|National Satdium, Karachi
|2022
|England in Pakistan
|Match 1
|England won by 6 wickets
|National Satdium, Karachi
|2022
|Pakistan in England
|Match 3
|England won by 3 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 45 runs
|Headingley, Leeds
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|Pakistan won by 31 runs
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 3
|Pakistan won by 5 runs
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 5 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|No Result
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|England won by 7 wickets
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|2019
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|Pakistan won by 9 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2016
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 3
|England won via Super Over
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|England won by 3 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|England won by 14 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 3
|England won by 5 runs
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|England won by 38 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|Pakistan won by 8 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 6 wickets
|Sophia Gardens. Cardiff
|2010
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|England won by 5 wickets
|Sophia Gardens. Cardiff
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Group Stage
|England won by 6 wickets
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|2010
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2010
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|England won by 7 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Group Stage
|England won by 48 runs
|The Oval, London
|2009
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|County Ground, Bristol
|2006
Matches: 18
Won by team batting first: 7
Won by team batting second: 10
No Result: 1
Highest Total: 185 for 5 by India vs Zimbabwe in 2022
Lowest Total: 74 All Out by India vs Australia in 2008
Highest Individual Scorer: David Warner (Australia) - 89 vs South Africa in 2009
Best Bowling Innings: Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 4 for 30 vs England in 2014
|Stat
|Pakistan in MCG
|England in MCG
|Played
|2
|5
|Won
|0
|0
|Lost
|2
|4
|No Result
|-
|1
|Highest Total
|159 for 8 vs India in 2022
|143 for 6 vs Australia in 2011
|Lowest Total
|125 All Out vs Australia in
|130 for 9 vs Australia in 2014
|Most Runs
|Kamran Akmal (64)
|Jos Buttler (68)
|Most Wickets
|Umar Gul (3)
|Liam Livingstone & Mark Wood (3)
|Stat
|Pakistan
|England
|Matches
|6
|6
|Won
|4
|4
|Lost
|2
|1
|No Result
|-
|1
|Highest Total
|185/9 vs South Africa
|179/6 vs New Zealand
|Lowest Total
|129/8 vs Zimbabwe
|105/5 vs Ireland
|Highest Scorer
|Mohammad Rizwan (57)
|Alex Hales (86*)
|Best Bowling Innings
|Shaheen Afridi (4/22)
|Sam Curran (5/10)
|Most Runs
|Mohammad Rizwan (160)
|Alex Hales (211)
|Most Wickets
|Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan (10)
|Sam Curran (10)
|Most Sixes
|Iftikhar Ahmed & Mohammad Haris (6)
|Alex Hales (10)
|Most Fours
|Mohammad Rizwan (15)
|Jos Buttler (21)
|Round
|Pakistan
|England
|Super 12 First Match
|Lost to India by 4 wickets
|Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
|Super 12 Second Match
|Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run
|Lost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS)
|Super 12 Third Match
|Beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
|No Result vs Australia
|Super 12 Fourth Match
|Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS)
|Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
|Super 12 Fifth Match
|Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
|Beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
|Semifinal
|Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
|Beat India by 10 wickets