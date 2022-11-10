Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record at MCG

Former champions Pakistan and England will look to lift their second T20 World title when they clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

2009 champions Pakistan reached the final after a convincing 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (November 9).

2010 champions England, on the other hand, eased to a 10-wicket win over favourites India in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The losing semifinalists from last year, England and Pakistan will now look to go all the way and lift the coveted trophy. In the T20 World Cup 2021, England were ousted by New Zealand, while Pakistan were knocked out by eventual champions Australia.

This will not be their first meeting in T20Is as they have met 28 times so far in the shortest format on the international stage with England leading 18-9 vs Pakistan, while one match ended in No Result.

In fact, the two sides clashed in a bilateral seven-match series in Pakistan in the lead up to the World Cup. A Jos Buttler-less England edged Pakistan to clinch the series 4-3. But the World Cup stage will come with different pressure.

In the 2 T20 World Cup meetings also England hold a 2-0 lead. Now, the two are set to meet on Sunday (November 13) at the iconic MCG, a venue where both sides have never won a T20I match.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Head-to-Head, Stats, Record and Results: