Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final Toss and Playing 11: Buttler opts to field first

Melbourne, November 13: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Pakistan reached the final after a 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal, while England handed India a 10-wicket loss to book their final berth. As for team news for the final, both England and Pakistan retain their winning combinations from the semifinal.

After opting to bowl first, Buttler said: "Huge game, good nerves and there's a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game.

"Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge. I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout."

On why he chose to bowl first and the team news, Buttler added: "Obviously there's a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today, we bring confidence from the other day but we know it counts for nothing today. Same team."

Being put into bat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "We would've also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them.

"We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final. A win always gives you confidence and with the way the team is playing we will give our 100 percent."

On repeat of the 1992 final and the team news, Babar added: "Yes history repeats (referring to the 1992 World Cup), we will try to win this game and hold the cup. Same team."

At the pitch report, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop reckons the wicket is used is hard one, but has some dry grass with patches of green that could help swing bowlers early and short delivery could be put to use.

"There are some nice dry grass areas on the surface. But there are green patches as well. It's very very hard. Want to use the short ball. It swung more in the poweplay here than in any other ground. The kind of bowlers we have today - Shaheen, Stokes, Woakes - stick to your strengths," Bishop said.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final Playing 11s:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.