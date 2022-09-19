Pakistan vs England T20I: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record


Pakistan will host England in a seven-match T20I series, starting with four matches at National Stadium in Karachi from Tuesday (September 20) followed by three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series will play as a build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as England visit Pakistan for the first time since 2005. The English side were supposed to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup, but pulled out citing security concerns.

The two sides will first clash in a T20 Series and then England will resume the tour for a Test series in December after the T20 World Cup 2022. Although this is England's first T20 on Pakistan soil, the two sides have clashed many times earlier in the shortest format.

Overall, the two sides have faced each other 21 times so far with England holding a clear advantage, having won 14 times as opposed to Pakistan, who have won 6 such matches, while one match has ended in No Result.

Of the 14 wins, England won 7 at home and 7 at neutral venues, while Pakistan's four wins came away and 2 at neutral venues. Among the 21 matches, the two sides have clashed twice in a T20 World Cup as well.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England T20I head-to-head results and record:

Pakistan vs England T20 Head-to-Head

StatsFor Pakistan vs EnglandFor England vs Pakistan
Won614
Lost146
Wins Batting First37
Wins Chasing37
Highest Total232201
Lowest Total89135
Most RunsMohammed Hafeez (324)Eoin Morgan (427)
Highest ScoreMohammed Hafeez (86*)Liam Livingstone (103)
Most SixesMohammed Hafeez (14)Eoin Morgan (17)
Most FoursBabar Azam (29)Eoin Morgan (36)
Most WicketsSaeed Ajmal (11)Graeme Swann (17)
Best BowlingSaeed Ajmal (4/23)Adil Rashid (4/35)

Pakistan vs England T20 Results List

Tournament/SeriesRoundResultVenueYear
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 3England won by 3 wicketsOld Trafford, Manchester2021
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 2England won by 45 runsHeadingley, Leeds2021
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 1Pakistan won by 31 runsTrent Bridge, Nottingham2021
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 3Pakistan won by 5 runsOld Trafford, Manchester2020
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 2England won by 5 wicketsOld Trafford, Manchester2020
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 1No ResultOld Trafford, Manchester2020
Pakistan in EnglandOnly T20England won by 7 wicketsSophia Gardens, Cardiff2019
Pakistan in EnglandOnly T20Pakistan won by 9 wicketsOld Trafford, Manchester2016
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 3England won via Super OverSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah2015
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 2England won by 3 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2015
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 1England won by 14 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2015
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 3England won by 5 runsSheikh Zayed Stadium2012
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 2England won by 38 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2012
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 1Pakistan won by 8 runsDubai International Cricket Stadium2012
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 2England won by 6 wicketsSophia Gardens. Cardiff2010
Pakistan in EnglandMatch 1England won by 5 wicketsSophia Gardens. Cardiff2010
T20 World CupGroup StageEngland won by 6 wicketsKensington Oval, Barbados2010
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 2Pakistan won by 4 wicketsDubai International Cricket Stadium2010
Pakistan vs England in UAEMatch 1England won by 7 wicketsDubai International Cricket Stadium2010
T20 World CupGroup StageEngland won by 48 runsThe Oval, London2009
Pakistan in EnglandOnly T20Pakistan won by 5 wicketsCounty Ground, Bristol2006
Published On September 19, 2022

