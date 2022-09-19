Pakistan vs England T20I: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record
Pakistan will host England in a seven-match T20I series, starting with four matches at National Stadium in Karachi from Tuesday (September 20) followed by three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The series will play as a build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as England visit Pakistan for the first time since 2005. The English side were supposed to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup, but pulled out citing security concerns.
The two sides will first clash in a T20 Series and then England will resume the tour for a Test series in December after the T20 World Cup 2022. Although this is England's first T20 on Pakistan soil, the two sides have clashed many times earlier in the shortest format.
Overall, the two sides have faced each other 21 times so far with England holding a clear advantage, having won 14 times as opposed to Pakistan, who have won 6 such matches, while one match has ended in No Result.
Of the 14 wins, England won 7 at home and 7 at neutral venues, while Pakistan's four wins came away and 2 at neutral venues. Among the 21 matches, the two sides have clashed twice in a T20 World Cup as well.
Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England T20I head-to-head results and record:
Pakistan vs England T20 Head-to-Head
|Stats
|For Pakistan vs England
|For England vs Pakistan
|Won
|6
|14
|Lost
|14
|6
|Wins Batting First
|3
|7
|Wins Chasing
|3
|7
|Highest Total
|232
|201
|Lowest Total
|89
|135
|Most Runs
|Mohammed Hafeez (324)
|Eoin Morgan (427)
|Highest Score
|Mohammed Hafeez (86*)
|Liam Livingstone (103)
|Most Sixes
|Mohammed Hafeez (14)
|Eoin Morgan (17)
|Most Fours
|Babar Azam (29)
|Eoin Morgan (36)
|Most Wickets
|Saeed Ajmal (11)
|Graeme Swann (17)
|Best Bowling
|Saeed Ajmal (4/23)
|Adil Rashid (4/35)
Pakistan vs England T20 Results List
|Tournament/Series
|Round
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|Pakistan in England
|Match 3
|England won by 3 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 45 runs
|Headingley, Leeds
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|Pakistan won by 31 runs
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|2021
|Pakistan in England
|Match 3
|Pakistan won by 5 runs
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 5 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|No Result
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2020
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|England won by 7 wickets
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|2019
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|Pakistan won by 9 wickets
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|2016
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 3
|England won via Super Over
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|England won by 3 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|England won by 14 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 3
|England won by 5 runs
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|England won by 38 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|Pakistan won by 8 runs
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2012
|Pakistan in England
|Match 2
|England won by 6 wickets
|Sophia Gardens. Cardiff
|2010
|Pakistan in England
|Match 1
|England won by 5 wickets
|Sophia Gardens. Cardiff
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Group Stage
|England won by 6 wickets
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|2010
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 2
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2010
|Pakistan vs England in UAE
|Match 1
|England won by 7 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Group Stage
|England won by 48 runs
|The Oval, London
|2009
|Pakistan in England
|Only T20
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|County Ground, Bristol
|2006