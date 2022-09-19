Pakistan vs England T20I: Head-to-Head, Stats, Results and Record

Pakistan will host England in a seven-match T20I series, starting with four matches at National Stadium in Karachi from Tuesday (September 20) followed by three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series will play as a build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as England visit Pakistan for the first time since 2005. The English side were supposed to tour Pakistan last year before the T20 World Cup, but pulled out citing security concerns.

The two sides will first clash in a T20 Series and then England will resume the tour for a Test series in December after the T20 World Cup 2022. Although this is England's first T20 on Pakistan soil, the two sides have clashed many times earlier in the shortest format.

Overall, the two sides have faced each other 21 times so far with England holding a clear advantage, having won 14 times as opposed to Pakistan, who have won 6 such matches, while one match has ended in No Result.

Of the 14 wins, England won 7 at home and 7 at neutral venues, while Pakistan's four wins came away and 2 at neutral venues. Among the 21 matches, the two sides have clashed twice in a T20 World Cup as well.

Here is a look at the Pakistan vs England T20I head-to-head results and record:

Pakistan vs England T20 Head-to-Head

Stats For Pakistan vs England For England vs Pakistan Won 6 14 Lost 14 6 Wins Batting First 3 7 Wins Chasing 3 7 Highest Total 232 201 Lowest Total 89 135 Most Runs Mohammed Hafeez (324) Eoin Morgan (427) Highest Score Mohammed Hafeez (86*) Liam Livingstone (103) Most Sixes Mohammed Hafeez (14) Eoin Morgan (17) Most Fours Babar Azam (29) Eoin Morgan (36) Most Wickets Saeed Ajmal (11) Graeme Swann (17) Best Bowling Saeed Ajmal (4/23) Adil Rashid (4/35)

Pakistan vs England T20 Results List