Pakistan vs England: Three Lions Liam Livingstone to miss remainder of Test series with knee injury

Rawalpindi, December 5: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has injured his right knee during his first Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

As a result, he will not be the part of England team for the remaining series.

Livingstone will fly back home to start his rehabilitation process after England had put up a mammoth 657 in their innings.

On debut, Livingstone damaged his knee during fielding at the boundary on day 2. The hurt forced him to stay off the field for entire Pakistan's first innings.

Livingstone looked uncomfortable when he came out to bat in the second innings as he limped between the wickets.

After scanning his knee on day 4 (Sunday, December 4) the report gave a clear picture of the extent of the injury.

Now he is all set to return home on Tuesday (December 6) to start his healing process under the guidance of ECB and Lancashire medical teams.

After the confirmation of Liam to miss the remaining matches, a question mark looms over for England to take a call on Livingstone's replacement.

Lancashire allrounder will be thoroughly missed on this tour, especially on docile surfaces. He is not only an attacking batsman but an effective spinner who could bowl both leg break and off break.

The second test of the ongoing three-match Test series will begin on December 9 ( Friday), in Multan.